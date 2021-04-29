This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

With the weather taking a turn for the better, paired with the opportunity to see family and friends again outside, it’s fair to say barbeque season is finally upon us.

It’s little surprise that, with the UK taking to the outdoors to socialise for the foreseeable future, few stores have discounted their BBQs at the moment. We’ve scoured the retailers and found the best sales on BBQs currently on.

Before the products, a quick word on the different types of BBQs. The three main barbeques use charcoal, gas, or compressed wood pellets as fuel. Each fuel source has its own benefits and disadvantages.

Charcoal is cheap, plentiful, and imbues food with a distinct, smoky, ‘BBQ’ flavour. The drawback is that it takes at least 40 minutes to get to the requisite temperature to cook food evenly (put a sausage on a charcoal grill too early and it’ll burn to a crisp in the intense heat).

By contrast, gas barbecues are swift - taking about 15 minutes to reach the correct heat. They’re easy to fire up, too. Purists say gas BBQ doesn’t taste authentic, they’re more costly, and they require more set-up when first purchase.

A happy half-way house is a pellet-fuelled barbie. Compressed wood pellets will instil food with a gorgeous, woody, BBQ flavour. A computer processor helps regulate the temperature, too, so it’s difficult to over-cook your food. They do, however, require an electrical socket to run, so be fair-warned.

Whichever fuel-source you opt for, remember to take adequate care of your BBQ in order to extend it’s longevity. Simply by cleaning it thoroughly after every use, storing it away from the elements or putting a cover over it when you’re not using it, you’ll make sure it lasts years, not a single season.

Texas Stardom 6 Burner Gas BBQ £420.00 Homebase The Texas Stardom 6 Burner Gas BBQ is the perfect size for families. With a timeless stainless-steel design that’s easy to clean after a sunny afternoon grilling, you can wipe it down with a damp cloth, or hose it between uses. If you’re having a gathering of people around, this BBQ will cook up to 30 burgers at once on the six burners, and singular side burner to heat up the burger sauce or onions on a griddle pan. This can be picked up for just £420. Buy now

48.5cm Croy 4-Burner Liquid Propane Barbecue Grill £239.99 Wayfair Whether your garden is a Japanese, Mediterranean, or just a modern themed garden, this understated and versatile BBQ works well in all spaces. Suitable for small families, this Liquid Propane Barbecue Grill has 4-Burners. The main burners have a BTU output of 6800 BTU, and the additional side burner has an output of 8500 BTU, perfect for grilling onions, or heating up burger sauces to compliment your dish. Buy now

92cm Theriot 2-Burner Liquid Propane Barbecue Grill £207.99 Wayfair Featuring a three-layer side table, this BBQ grill is the ideal tool to master your outdoor feasts. Keep all your ingredients organised on each shelf, so all you need to focus on is the timings. The steel frame has a powder-coated finish to ensure long-lasting and durability. The large cooking surface is suitable to cook up to 7 people at once. And the two wheels make this BBQ convenient to move into different spaces on the patio, or to store away when BBQ is over. Buy now

Charcoal Barbecue with Windshield £51.99 Wayfair This simple and affordable stainless-steel charcoal BBQ pit is everything you need to host a classic BBQ party. The red and black enamel coating make this durable and long-lasting, so it will be with you through many summers in years to come. Simply add charcoal under the grill, place the stainless-steel grate over the top, and once the charcoal is up to temperature, start your grilling. Buy now

Kamado BBQ - 21" Ceramic Grill £599.00 Wowcher TheKamado BBQ is heavily discounted for a short time only, featuring a 21” ceramic grill, it’s perfect for cooking all your favourite meats, such as: ribs and the classic burgers, and steaks, but you can even ace your smoky pizza game, or char the vegetable for providing additional flavour you can’t get from an oven. Take full control over the temperature with the vents at the top and bottom of the grill and reading the built-in thermostat. The soft close lid is ideal to prevent you dropping or breaking the BBQ, especially when it’s hot. Buy now