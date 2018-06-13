Batsman blasts club record score in huge total

Paul Feakins scored a club record 166 as Little Common Ramblers Cricket Club’s second team won a top-of-the-table clash on Saturday.

Ramblers prevailed by 111 runs in a hard-fought game away to Robertsbridge seconds to move four points clear at the summit of Sussex Cricket League Division 10 East.

Visiting captain Will Greenwood won the toss and elected to bat on a superb village wicket. Jonne Tryphonos (16) departed early, which brought man of the match Feakins to the crease.

Ably assisted by Delroy Reid (65), Feakins dispatched Robertsbridge’s bowling all around the ground in a truly fine display.

Once Feakins departed, Kevin Feakins (27 not out) and Julian Buss (45 not out) took the total to a remarkable 365-3 declared off just 35 overs, giving the Little Common bowlers 58 overs to take 10 Robertsbridge wickets.

Dan Scales (2-57) and Adam Sully (2-92) opened the bowling with aggression before Ben ‘Panda’ Thwaites (1-40) got in on the wickets.

Nathan Westwood (2-51) and Julian Buss (2-11) then finished off a dogged Robertsbridge, whose 255 all out included a classy 99 from Josh Goodsell. The matchball sponsor was Scott Greenwood.

