Bexhill target season’s first victory

Bexhill Cricket Club will head to Ansty tomorrow (Saturday) in a battle of the two teams relegated from the Sussex League Premier Division last summer.

Both teams will be seeking their first wins of the 2018 season in Division Two having lost their opening matches before being rained-off last weekend.

Bexhill coach Hamish Russell said: “They’ve got home field advantage on us, but it was one win each last year against each other and I’m anticipating a close game.

“We want as many in the win column as we can possibly get. It’s a shame we didn’t get that chance on Saturday (when Bexhill’s run chase against Chichester Priory Park was halted by the weather), but I’m reasonably confident Saturday is another game that we can mark off a win in that column.

“We’re a team that’s lost some players and we’ve got a side with young and inexperienced players. We know this is going to take a bit of time to get things right.

“We are improving. I think our bowling was good (against Chichester), Shawn (Johnson) is an improving captain and we got off to a good start with the bat. It’s a matter of time before Danul (Dassanayake) puts a good score on the board.”

Bexhill are likely to field a similar side again tomorrow, although batsman James Walker may return if he has recovered from the badly bruised ankle he suffered against Mayfield 13 days ago.

