Big Bash results are mixed for Sussex stars Jofra and Rashid

Sussex star Jofra Archer’s Hobart Hurricanes suffered their first defeat of the Big Bash League with a six-wicket loss to the Melbourne Renegades.

They travelled to the Renegades’ Marvel Stadium, losing the bat flip and were put into bat. The visitors got off to a horrible start as they were 11-3 after 2.4 overs, losing those wickets in the space of six balls.

But a 102-run fourth-wicket partnership between Ben McDermott (50) and George Bailey (70*) helped the Tanzanian side to 145-5 off 20 overs.

However, Aaron Finch’s 42 and a cameo from Dan Christian, as he scored an unbeaten 25 from 13 balls, got them over the line with four balls to spare. It was tough day for Archer as failed to take a wicket, producing figures 0-33 off his four-over spell.

This came after their home victory against the Sydney Sixers last Friday. The Hurricanes won by five wickets, as D’Arcy Short’s 64 off 42 balls, steered the hosts over the line, when they were set the target of 162, and got over the line with one ball to spare. Archer took 1-36. Archer are top of the BBL, two clear on 10 points.

Fellow Sussex T20 teammate Rashid Khan had mixed fortunes with the Adelaide Strikers - that in a terrible week for him after the death of his father.

Sussex stars in winning BBL form

Sharks have a Blast

His father died hours before Khan’s New Year’s Eve clash with the Sydney Thunder, and his family encouraged the 20-year-old to carry on playing.

He told ESPNcricinfo: “I lost my dad, the one who is very close to us and to my family. He really supported us. He struggled a lot while giving up (a lot) with how he (raised) us. He was always watching my games. He didn't understand cricket a lot but he just was always asking my family how I had done.”

The Afghan star travelled to face the Renegades to be involved in the Strikers’ 32-run win. Jake Weatherald’s 71 from 44 balls helped the visitors to 158-6 after 20 overs.

It proved to be a very tough total and the hosts were 51-6 at one stage. Beau Webster top-scored for the Renegades with 33, but it was no way near enough to reach the target. Khan was very good economically with the ball, taking 1-18 off four overs.

However, the Strikers - coached by Sussex's Jason Gillespie - suffered their third defeat of the tournament, with a six-wicket loss at home to the Sydney Sixers.

The hosts won the bat flip and elected to bat first. Weatherald continued his good run of form, scoring 50 off 40 balls, which got the South Australian side to 150-5 off 20 overs. But England’s Joe Denly impressed with the bat, as he scored an unbeaten 76, guiding the Sixers to the target with 1.4 overs to spare.

Meanwhile, Archer and Khan, after a great 2018,were announced in ESPN Cricinfo’s T20 team of the year, alongside England’s Jos Buttler. Archer and Khan impressed in both the BBL and IPL last season, with a run with the Sussex Sharks to the T20 Blast final. Khan took 96 T20 wickets, with Archer taking 61.