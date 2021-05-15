Boxing club's activities are a big HIIT

Box HIIT are based near Ravenside Retail Park in Bexhill

Box HIIT are based near Ravenside Retail Park in Bexhill and have held regular virtual Zoom classes over the past year to keep in touch with the community.

Boxing coach Siobhan Keppler said: “We have always made it our mission to make fitness and boxing accessible for everyone, with our core goals being to build confidence and to increase both physical and mental wellbeing.

“But since the pandemic began it’s more important than ever before.

Box HIIT have been working hard to keep in touch with the community

“We’ve seen a huge increase in mental health issues across all age groups and genders, alongside a steep increase in weight gain and lack of motivation.

“It’s now our mission to do what we can to help people to get active again”.

Box HIIT reopened their doors on April 6 for the two-week government HAF programme, where children in receipt of free school meals could attend a specially designed holiday club over four days which focussed on boxing fundamentals, team games, healthy eating and mental wellbeing. The children also received a hot meal every day.

Box HIIT wellbeing officer Vanessa Hawkins said: “It was so lovely to see the children interacting with one another and enjoying being physically active.

“As the programme went on, the children gained confidence, made new friends, and improved their boxing skills.

“It was really rewarding to see them learn and improve whilst having fun”.

Many children who took part have since joined the boxing club’s regular classes, where they’ll continue to learn and improve on their boxing skills.

Box HIIT have also teamed up with Active Sussex to deliver free boxing classes for women suffering with anxiety, depression or low confidence. Classes are scheduled to start when the next phase of restrictions are lifted next week.

Keppler said: “A big part of what we do is to make boxing accessible for women and in turn we have seen what a positive impact it has on women’s mental health.

“So we are very excited to be able to introduce women to the sport of boxing and also support them in improving both their physical and mental wellbeing, free of charge.”

Box HIIT are also working on several other projects in partnership with Active Sussex and Sport England, very much with the slogan ‘Let’s Get Active Again!’

The boxing gym are not only helping people to access physical activity, but are also looking to support those on Universal Credit who are looking for regular employment.

Box HIIT Gym are looking for young aspiring boxers, assistant coaches, fitness instructors, pilates teachers, marketing assistants and more as part of the government Kickstart scheme.

The kickstart scheme provides people aged 16-24 who are on Universal Credit the opportunity to gain paid employment and valuable experience for their CV.

Experience is not essential, as full training and development will be provided.

Keppler said: “It’s a fantastic opportunity for someone to get involved in an exciting role, in an industry that would otherwise be very difficult to access without experience. Motivation, willingness to learn and an interest in fitness is all you need.”

Box HIIT Gym are now reopen for independent workouts and children’s classes.