Buxted batsmen break record - Ramblers on right path for promotion

Redding Barnes was part of a 290 stand with Finley Coddington for Buxted Park twos / Picture: Ron Hill

Keymer and Hassocks v Buxted Park

Division 4 East

Buxted Park travelled to lowly Keymer with a 42-point cushion between themselves and third place, with only four games to play.

Ben Whelpton batting for Newick v Bells Yew Green/ Picture: Ron Hill

Winning the toss, the visitors put the hosts in and opening pair Huxley (3/16) and Olive (2/27) kept things tight early on.

With the lack of scoring came some loose shots and Buxted did well to hang on to the chances presented to them.

Wickets at regular intervals meant that despite some resistance from Ed Fairfax (38), Keymer were bowled out for 122 in 41.3 overs.

In response, despite losing a wicket early on, Buxted’s batting line-up made light work of the bowling,

George Read (79*) the top scorer. They cruised to the target in 18 overs, meaning they stay 42 points clear of third with three games to play.

Buxted Park 2nd v Bexhill 3rd

Division 8 East

The history books were rewritten in the Buxted Park 2nd XIgame against Bexhill thirds.

Redding Barnes (134) and Finley Coddington (168) put on 290 – breaking the club record and the league’s record for the season!

Incredible strokeplay meant the team ended on 332, leaving Isaac Heater (5/27) to help defend the target, with Bexhill ending 91 all out.

The duo’s 290 is the biggest partnership in the Sussex Cricket League this season and the fourth biggest since the league’s merged in 2018.

Newick v Bells Yew Green

Division 5 East

On a lovely sunny day Bells Yew Green won the toss and put Newick into bat.

Joe Waylett top scored with 53 and Newick reached a total of 207-9 from 40 overs.

Top bowling from Bells Yew Green came from Jack Marshall who took 3-33.

In response Bells Yew Green made good progress before wickets tumbled but they rallied and passed Newick’s score in their 38th over for the loss of eight wickets.

Lee Bates top scored with 46. Ben Whelpton (3-35) and Matt Sawyer (2-24) produced the best bowling for Newick.

Willingdon v Hailsham

Division 5 East

Hailsham made the short journey to Willingdon, looking to continue their winning run. Hailsham batted first, looking to get off to a strong start.

The strong start didn’t last long, with the in-form Ollie McDonald finding mid off for just one.

Dawber, Dunning and Peacock all fell cheaply, leaving Hailsham in a precarious position.

Michael Pannett joined opener Wilkinson looking to rebuild and lift Hailsham to a defendable total.

The pair played superbly on a difficult track, being watchful and getting through the overs. Wilkinson was dismissed and the lower order began to collapse, with the Willingdon spinners finding regular success, leaving Hailsham reeling on 117-9.

Shanker Bala joined Pannett in the middle and pair began to accelerate. A combination of quick running and imperious hitting saw the pair put on 54 for the 10th wicket, before Bala was dismissed for 28, and Pannett ending on an unbeaten 56.

Hailsham believed their total was enough to win the game.

Skipper Anthony and Bala opened the bowling, and it was the latter who made inroads, taking two wickets in two balls to leave Willingdon 22-2.

Willingdon batsmen Gower (35) and Packham (42) began to build a partnership and take the game away.

The introduction of Dunning, however, put a stop to this, as he toiled for eight overs up the hill, and clawed Hailsham back into the game, ending with outstanding figures of 5-46.

Hailsham were in a winnable position, and having identified the spin-friendly track, introduced Ollie McDonald to the attack.

McDonald caused the batsman a lot of issues and got his reward, taking the final three wickets of the innings to give Hailsham a vital victory in their chase for promotion.

Despite Dunning’s figures of 5-46, the MoM award went to Pannett for his measured 56 not out.

Little Common Ramblers v Bexhill 2nd

Division 5 East

Ramblers edged closer to promotion with another fine win.

Captain Jon Meredith opted to bowl and opening pair Finlay Jack and Varun Khullar got stuck in. Jack removed Will Smith and Gary Wicks to leave Bexhill 6/2. Khullar bowled Liam Bryant before trapping Alex Murray lbw with a slower ball.

A 50-run partnership between Harry Strugnell and Dominic Carey came before Jon Meredith removed Carey for 33. Khullar had Strugnell brilliantly caught at slip by Tom Crathern. Meredith bowled both Paul Crittenden and Byron Smith before Tom Crathern caught skipper Evan Gill.

Bexhill were dismissed for just 96, Meredith finishing with 4/20 and Khullar 4/11.

Gill bowled Ed Feist for 0 but Joe Powell and Tom Crathern chipped away before Powell and Alex Coombs fell in the same over.

Khullar (48*) and Tom Crathern (26*) saw the hosts over the line to secure the 30 points.

Battle 2nd v Eastbourne 4th

Battle were soon 18-2, with Zac Smith (3-27) and Archie Salmon (2-31) posing problems.

A stand of 66 between Stuart Reeves (30) and Kye Phillips (43) repaired the damage. Guy Ballard (14) sparkled briefly before Oli Tutt’s spin (3-25) began to work. Dave Lowes, with 23, helped Battle to 145-9.

Eastbourne began the reply with Smith (19) pouncing on anything loose early on and Joe Walmsley (23) showing good timing, though Kieran Dudgeon (2-44) did for them both. At 93-3, Eastbourne were favourites.

Michael Dudgeon (3-30) removed Bashir (22) and Salmon (17) with an accomplished run out to boot. A catch by Phillips proved important.

Eastbourne, with Sophie Naish playing calmly, edged towards their target; Ballard (2-29) took a couple more wickets then Phillips induced a sliced Naish to Ballard at gully for Battle to take victory by one run.

Hailsham 2nd v Eastbourne 3rd

Hailsham won the toss and elected to field first.

Eastbourne reached 187-3 from their 40 overs, with wickets for M Anthony (1-42), T Carpenter (1-31) and W Headland (1-38).

Hailsham only managed 177 from their 40 overs, with MoM Joe Fingerneissl the shining light, top scoring with 72.

Heathfield Park 2nd v Hailsham 3rd

Hailsham travelled to Heathfield Park and were asked to field.

Heathfield managed to get 200-8 from their 40 overs, with wickets for Clint Mooiman (5-24), T Mills (2-28) and O Pathan (1-40).

The Hailsham chase never got going with the consistent loss of wickets. The top scores came from C Walder (47*) and T Mullins (21).

Hailsham 4th v Laughton 2nd

Hailsham lost the toss and were put into bat.

They set a Laughton a total of 114 to chase down, scoring 113-8, with the top scorers MoM A Swansborough (33) and S Andrews (13). The bowlers gave the defence a valiant effort, but Laughton chased down the total of 114 with 2.5 overs remaining. There were wickets for A Swansborough (2-17), J Renals (1-22), B Aldridge (1-15) and J Cole (1-27).

* Sidley Cricket Club enjoyed a winning weekend, with both its teams picking up the full 30 points. The first team went top of 1st Central Sussex Cricket League Division 11 East (South) courtesy of a six-wicket win away to Hastings Priory thirds.

Sidley bowled Priory out for just 48 in 29.2 overs. Shahriar Alam took 4-17, Craig Ramsden 2-8 from nine overs, Steve Ramsden 2-10, Helen Harrod 1-0 and Cavan O'Connor 1-0. The visitors lost four wickets in pursuit of their low target, but opener Paul Johnson saw them home with an unbeaten 23. Sidley are 11 points clear at the top of the table, although the three teams immediately below them have all played a game fewer.

Sidley's second team, meanwhile, won by 44 runs at home to Willingdon thirds in Division 12 East (South). Paul Oxborrow (44), Mark Gransden (41), Ethan Jones (36 not out), Oliver Cole (20), Sam Laycock (17 not out) and Lawrie Wray (14) all contributed as Sidley totalled 200-8 batting first. Willingdon were all out for 156 in reply. Wray picked up 4-17, Toby O'Connor 2-34, and there was a wicket each for Ryan Polton and Jones.

Crowhurst v Winchelsea

Winchelsea went to Crowhurst with nine players and the home side elected to bat first in a 35-over game.

Winchelsea kept it tight and Helen Harrod finished with 1-16, Hamish Payne 2-14. Callum Preece (1-19),Mike Stoneham (3-30) and Jon Peters (1-11) kept Crowhurst to 143-8.