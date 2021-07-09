Buxted's winning weekend ... Little Common and Crowhurst Park enjoying top spots

Crowhurst Park on the way to winning at Mayfield

Buxted Park v RMU

Div 4 East

Buxted Park CC were celebrating another three wins from three games last weekend.

Action from East Dean and Friston v Newick / Picture: Ron Hill

The first XI won by 80 runs against RMU, the seconds won by seven wickets against Uckfield Anderida ones and Buxted’s threes won, also by seven wickets, at Chiddingly.

Buxted Park’s firsts concluded the first half of the season with a strong win.

Tom Clift elected to bat and Buxted’s openers hit regular boundaries, and when Will Rist (62) came in, he and George Read (129) built a 152-run partnership.

Read brought up his maiden Buxted Park ton before late hitting from the middle order took Buxted to 281-4.

Action from Buxted Park's win over RMU / Picture: Ron Hill

Buxted’s opening bowlers started well, keeping the run rate down. Green (66) and David White (34) built a partnership, partly thanks to dropped catches, before Cockcroft (1/36) removed White. Dom Heater (5/51) dismissed Gould and Green.

Regular wickets fell and RMU were out for 201, 80 runs short. Buxted Park remain second.

Glynde v St Peters

Div 3 East

Glynde disappointingly lost against top side St Peters.

The game was reduced to a 33-over game. St Peters batted first and Glynde’s opening bowlers removed both openers, Will Burton-Durham and Mike Brooks taking a wicket apiece, with Toby Pierce and Max Wheatley, the dangermen for St Peters, dismissed in quick succession with just 15 on the board.

Nimanda Madushanka with 34 and Michael Dawes 26 added 65 for the third wicket.

Glynde brought spin into the attack and George Burton-Durham destroyed the mid and lower order batting, with 4-27, while Charlie Hobden took 1-18.

Seamer Louis Baron took 3-34 as St Peters were bowled out for just 139.

There was no rush to get the runs as Alex Thornhill with 14 and Archie Burrows 25 added 40 for the first wicket.

Two more quick wickets, fell before Matt Blunt 28 got the reply back on track, with the run rate rising.

Wickets continued to fall and 14 from George Burton Durham and 13 not out from Mike Brooks could only get Glynde up to 130-8, meaning a nine-run loss.

* Glynde II put in an outstanding performance to defeat top side Pett.

Glynde batted first and openers Allistair Randall with 42 and David Clark 41 gave Glynde a steady start, adding 82.

There was good batting from Charlie Silvester 25 and Leigh Reed 24 and quick late runs from Ben BIgnall 13 and Angus Bishop 12 as Glynde reached 196-9.

Pett started well with Ben Harris 40 and Gary Chisholm 19 dangerous, but after this only Adam Ware 30 and Adam Stunt 15 showed resistance as Pett were bowled out for 128.

Youngster Tom Silvester 2-18, veteran Gavin Sutherland 2-21 and Charlie Silvester 2-30 worked their way through the batting with Pett all out for 129. Glynde’s fielding was outstanding and one catch from Angus Bishop was superb.

Little Common Ramblers v Hailsham

Sussex League Div 5 East

Little Common Ramblers 1st XI head into the second half of the season in top spot after a seventh successive league win.

Skipper Jon Meredith won the toss and put the opposition in to bat.

In the third over, Tom Crathern took a sharp catch at short extra cover off paceman Varun Khullar.

Del Ahmed snared Michael Pannett and Meredith removed Tom Carpenter, leaving Hailsham 33-3.

Simon Dunning showed some positive intent as Hailsham showed signs of recovery, but a 46-run partnership was ended when Meredith bowled Ciaran Peacock for 11.

Khullar ripped through the middle order with three wickets in two overs and when Meredith (3-17) bowled Dunning (43), Ramblers looked in control.

Crathern landed the last two blows as Hailsham lost their final seven wickets for just 13 runs.

Khullar ended with 4-30 as Ramblers were left needing 93 for victory.

Ed Feist took the attack to Hailsham as Ramblers made fairly light work of the chase. He made 28 before being stumped but Geo Crathern (23*) saw the home side to victory just three men down.

Ramblers look to continue their fine form tomorrow with a visit to East Dean.

East Dean and Friston v Newick

Div 5 East

In a rain-delayed match, East Dean won the toss and Newick were put into bat.

Joe Waylett scored 49 and Ben Whelpton 25.

Matt Sawyer top scored with 95 not out, supported by Theo McCann on 42 not out.

Newick reached 238-3. Steve Perry took 2-36 for East Dean.

In response, the first East Dean wicket fell at 58. Oly Ody top scored with 44. East Dean but were bowled out for 165 as Ben Whelpton took 3-30. Lloyd Jones and Joe Waylett took two wickets apiece.

Hailsham 2nd v Bexhill 3rd

Hailsham lost the toss and were put in. S Mills (63), D Bennett-Tomlin (54), M Tutt (42), S Garbett (57*) and W Headland (35) got Hailsham to 293-7.

The Hailsham bowlers took no prisoners, with the wickets shared among them. S Abraham (1-10), M Anthony (3-17), M Tutt (1-14), E Dawber (1-18), W Headland (2-11) and S Mills (2-11) carried Hailsham to a big victory.

MoM was Sam Mills.

Uckfield Anderida v Buxted Park 2nd

Division 8 East

On a damp, humid day at a wet Victoria Ground, great efforts from the groundsman made the pitch playable and, after losing the toss, Uckfield went out to bat on a low, slow wicket.

Buxted’s bowlers, in particular Hunter, Marchesi and J Coleman, produced disciplined bowling, frustrating the home batsmen.

Wickets went at regular intervals, with Coates (30) stubbornly digging in to be the main exception.

Important cameos from skipper Shelley (26), a reverse sweep off his second ball the feature of his innings, and Taylor (23) got much needed runs but the home team ended on just 118.

Uckfield knew early wickets were essential and two arrived following tight opening bowling from Boniface and Brady. But even after Coddington fell for 28, Buxted ceased home with seven wickets to spare, with Sutton (42*) and Marchesi (28*) to the fore.

Mayfield 2nd v Crowhurst Park

Park stayed top of the league won the toss and elected to bat first in a reduced overs game due to the weather, however the Mayfield bowling began tight and runs became difficult to score to begin with as both openers were dismissed for low scores. The Park middle order began to find gaps as the overs past with Brad Payne and Tom Powell managing to build a partnership in the middle overs to swing some momentum in Parks way before Payne was dismissed for 20 and Powell to an excellent stumping for 19.

This bought Clive Tong and young gun Matt Constable to the crease who kept the momentum going for Park until Tong was dismissed for a brilliantly made 31. Constable continued to find boundaries with the lower order, hitting consecutive 6’s off of Mayfield’s returning opening bowler to move himself past his maiden 1st XI half century. Constable managed to move Park to finish on 168-9 off of their 35 overs and finish on 54* himself.

Park began well with the ball, dismissing both openers within the opening few overs, before pick of the bowlers Josh Jones was introduced who continued to take wickets for Park, along with Mayfield danger man Matt Cooke for 25 thanks to a well held catch in the deep by Nick Peters.

A fight was put up by the Mayfield lower order with Will Robertshaw pulling Mayfield back into the game until he was dismissed for 33 by returning opening bowler at death Payne. Park managed to seal the win out, dismissing Mayfield for 146 with Jones finishing with figures of 7-26-3 and Payne 5.4-18-3.

Park stay top of the league, now 12 points clear of Buxted Park CC in second who Park will travel to this Saturday in a top of the table clash.

Battle 2nd XI v Hastings &

St Leonards Priory 3rd XI

Despite a gallant batting effort from a Hastings side who have been going well this season, the visitors triumphed on a grey, cold afternoon on a damp ground.

Asked to bat first, Battle lost an early wicket to Sam Osmond. The straight hitting of Jim Palmer (39) and Laurence Flint (29), backed by a chanceless Jo Carthew (96*) innings, gave Battle the chance to take control, despite a tight spell by Ben Steadman. A brisk final partnership between Carthew and Callum Brand (24*) allowed Battle to close on 211-3.

In reply, Sujith Perera (54) and Scott Woodroffe (57) notched good half-centuries and at 127-3 with 15 overs left, it was in the balance.

Critical spells from Kieran Dudgeon (2-34) and Carthew (3-17) turned the game.

A stand of 30 between Jack Bounsall and skipper Andrew Osmond (23*) gave Priory late hope, but Ed Truscott’s first spell in senior cricket brought the decisive wicket as Battle won by 15 runs.

Willingdon v Bexhill 2nd

Bexhill were asked to bat on a wet wicket but openers Will Smith (36) and Harry Strugnell (22) shared a stand of 61.

Bexhill lost Smith, Strugnell and Alex Murray to slip to 88-3, but Alex Berwick’s 33 swung the momentum back their way.

Berwick went with the score 119-4 and Andrew Jay (11), Byron Smith (5) and Evan Gill (10*) were the only others to add runs off the bat as Bexhill posted 139 all out.

Willingdon had 27 on the board before Byron Smith (1-17) dismissed Luke Nelson (11). A calm head from Charlie Francis ran out Ady Platt (5) and it was 44-2.

Youngsters Rowan Crouch and Charlie Francis turned the game in Bexhill’s favour. Crouch bowled John Summerbell (13) then picked up Michael Taylor (20). Removing Ryan Packham (2) lbw was Crouch’s final trick as he finished with 3-19.

Francis bowled Hemmat Ovaisi (6) and removed Isaac Scott and Danny Craven lbw to leave the score 83-8.

Gill (2-41) bowled Will Hatfield (8) and Calum Brown (16) to sew up a team performance and seal a win for Bexhill.

Sidley v Crowhurst Park 3rd

Sidley sit just two points off the top of the Division 11 East (South) table following an eight-wicket win over Crowhurst Park thirds.

Sidley restricted Park to 132-6 from their 40 overs before reaching their target for the loss of two wickets in 23.2 overs at Sandhurst Rec.

Mick Flanagan carried his bat for Park to finish on 65 not out but Tom Andrew (17*) was the only other player to reach double figures.

Five Sidley bowlers picked up wickets. Steve Ramsden was most successful with 2-20, while there was one each for Helen Harrod, Jacob McDonough, Hollie Young and Cavan O’Connor.