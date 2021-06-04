Cricket: Glynde, Mayfield and Buxted Park continue fine form

Huw Williams on his way to 93 for Isfield at Buxted Park / Picture: Ron Hill

Glynde v Crawley Eagles

Sussex division three east

Glynde’s excellent start to the season continued on Saturday with a 68-run win against Crawley Eagles.

Will Sawyer batting for Newick at Ringmer / Picture: Ron Hill

Glynde batted first and were soon in trouble and at one stage were 46-4.

However an excellent partnership of 102 then took place between Craig Eaves (72) and Matt Blunt (39), before both departed within an over.

Glynde were indebted to George Burton-Durham (27*) and Archie Howard (18*) as they helped the side to maximum batting points as they added an unbroken 41 for the eighth wicket, which included 22 from the final two overs, as the home side finished on 203-7.

On a quick outfield this was a target that was well reachable for Crawley Eagles.

Pevensey under-12s with coach Dave Beck - they took on Eastbourne U12s at The Saffrons but were beaten

Eaves was also in fine form with the ball and his opening spell destroyed the Eagles, as he took 5-36 in a superb spell.

Falah Uddin (35) and Rehan Hasan (26) put up some resistance, but George Burton-Durham (3-44) and Jani Flind (2-18) completed another great performance as Eagles were bowled out for 135.

This weekend Glynde travel to second-placed Rye in an early top of the table clash.

Glynde II travelled to Heathfield Park in Division 6 east, but could only reach 124-9 from their 40 overs, with only skipper Ben Bignall (35) and Gavin Sutherland (19) able to reach double figures. James Briggs with 4-15 was chief destroyer of the innings.

Oliver Robertshaw struck a run a ball 68*, as Heathfield Park reached their target with just three wickets down.

There was an outstanding performance in Glynde’s third XI win against Mayfield IV, as Alistair Randall scored 142, in an innings which included 21 fours and five sixes.

He was well supported by young Zak Barber who scored 56 and Phil Harper who made 27, as Glynde’s third string reached an imposing 313-7.

Mayfield’s 4th XI batted well in reply as they reached 215-4, with Luke Clifford (82) and Andre Mewitt (62*), adding 157 for the fourth wicket, but another youngster Fred Withers (2-39) bowled well for Glynde who took maximum points.

Chichester Priory Park v Mayfield

Sussex League div two

Chichester won the toss and elected to bat. Chi started well as openers Tim Wergen (21) and Tarryck Gabriel (17) took the score to 31-0.

From then on they lost wickets at regular intervals. Rob Sharma was the pick of the bowlers, taking 3-13.

Despite resistance from Ed McCarthy (27) and Martin Ford (25*), Chi could only muster 152-9 from their 45 overs.

Chichester needed quick wickets but they didn’t get them. Ford (1-31) made the breakthrough, picking up the key wicket of former Kent batsman James Hockley (15).

Harry Lloyd (29) played aggressively, but when he fell to Ajit Sambhi (1-28) with the score on 52, this triggered a collapse that left Mayfield reeling at 89-5.

But a partnership of 42 between Rob Raymond (45*) and Will Sheffield (20) took Mayfield to within 20 of victory.

Sheffield was run out, but that was the last success Chi tasted as Mayfield won by six wickets to go fourth.

Buxted Park v Isfield

Buxted Park went second with a win over Isfield. Buxted Park were put into bat by Isfield.

Buxted raced to 27 before losing their first wicket. This didn’t stop the flow of runs, with George Read (41) and Will Rist (33) striking the ball well. Read was caught behind, which began a mini-collapse.

Luckily for Buxted, Chris James and Gareth Clift rebuilt the innings to 182 before Clift fell for 40.

James was still hitting regular boundaries and keeping Buxted at a very strong run rate.

James brought up his maiden ton for the club and finished with 131* off 103 balls - a knock which gave his team a total of 291.

Isfield started in the worst possible way with captain Olive picking up the wicket of James Fellows with the first ball of the innings.

Chambers (25) and captain Huw Williams (93) came together with their team on 20-2. They managed to steer their side to 92-2 before Dom Heater broke the partnership.

Cockcroft helped stem the flow of runs, and Isfield fell further behind the game, despite the efforts of Williams.

George Read was brought on to mop up the tail, and that he did, with a skilful 3-6 off 3.2 overs, meaning Isfield fell 97 runs short.

Ringmer v Newick

On a sunny afternoon Newick won the toss and elected to field.

Newick’s fielding was incredibly tight. In the end Ringmer achieved 185-8 in their 40 overs.

Murray Barnett top-scored with 52* and Harvey Barnett scored 47 while Ben Whelpton took 3-35

In reply Newick started steadily. Joe Waylett scored 35 from 21 balls before being caught.

With a target of just over four an over, runs came slowly. Three wickets fell in quick succession before Theo McCann and Will Sawyer saw the side back on track.

Scott Warren (eight*) and Theo McCann (36*) saw Newick to victory for the loss of six wickets. Michael Parris took 3-53 for Ringmer.

Robertsbridge v Winchelsea

Winchelsea travelled to Robertsbridge and on winning the toss elected to bat first in a 35-over match.

They got off to a steady start with both openerrs punishing wayward bowling in a partnership of 103 before Roger Tidyman (47) was bowled by Ollie Took (1-38).

A partnership of 69 ended when Tommy Nunn (69) was caught off Bryn Watkins (1-52).

Callum Preece ended on 86 not out as Winchelsea reached a score of 248-5. Jon Peters (19 no) was the other batsmen to reach double figures and Matt Neve (3-18) was the pick of the Robertsbridge bowlers.

Winchelsea made an early breakthrough thanks to James Jury (1-27). Bryn Watkins (50) looked to increase the run rate before being dismissed by Helen Harrod who went on to finish with 2-40 which included Matt Wilkinson (20).

Steve Harrod (3-28) took regular wickets in the middle order before Tom Hamplett (2-44) dismissed Freddie Gregory (29). Nick McWilliams (33) was dismissed by Will Wheeler (1-13).

The Winchelsea bowlers were well supported in the field with four catches held by Tommy Nunn as Robertsbridge finished on 170-9 from their 35 overs.

Battle v Crowhurst Park 2nd

Battle picked up the first their first win of the season thanks to an imposing total and excellent opening spells from G Howard-Smith and N Soan at George Meadow

The wicket showed signs of the recent wet weather and Crowhurst Park gave Battle first bat.

Concern showed on the Park skipper’s face as Carthew and Driscoll (22) took the score to 60-0 by the ninth over.

J Barraclough bowled Driscoll and kept a lid on things.

The decision to bat Luke Neave at No3 proved a master stroke as he deployed the sweep stroke with astonishing skill. Neave injected more pace into an innings already motoring.

He fell just short of his 50 and the 100 partnership. J Carthew (72) was finally dismissed top edging a pull stroke.

Battle’s lower order continued to attack, with Keen (33) , Soan (26) , Ballard 22 and J Philcox (16*) all playing nice strokes. Hobbs (3-53) helped prevent a bigger total, while Barraclough (1-53) was the pick of the Park Bowlers.

With 297 to chase, Park didn’t get a good start.

The pace of N Soan and G Howard Smith earned them wickets and restricted the flow of runs. Soan (1-28) was especially economical while G Howard-Smith’s left arm swing claimed 2-41.

Flannagan and Barraclough were watchful and the visitors required 228 off 24 overs.

J Carthew, A Keen and P Maynard all struggled to bowl with discipline and the batsmen took control.

J Barraclough punished the bowling and Battle’s confidence was shaken as the partnership passed 100.

With less than 90 required off the last 10 overs, Ballard was introduced and Battle’s bowlers found their length.

Pressure finally showed as Flannagan (75) was bowled but Barraclough brought up a near chanceless 100 with a single. Bull Inn MoM Ballard (3-52) trapped him lbw and the hosts held on to a 16-run victory.

Sidley v Little Common Ramblers 3rds

Sidley’s first team extended their winning start to the season to four matches with a four-wicket victory at home to Little Common Ramblers thirds.

The result put Sidley 47 points clear at the top of 1st Central Sussex Cricket League Division 11 East (South), albeit having played a game more than some of their pursuers.

With the sun making a welcome appearance following all the early-season rain, Sidley restricted Ramblers to 109-9 from their 40 overs after choosing to field.

All six Sidley bowlers picked up wickets. Steve Ramsden took 2-14, Amie Anderson 2-17 and Hollie Young 2-26, while Craig Ramsden, and debutants Azizul Hoque and Ali Khan claimed one apiece. Delroy Reid top-scored with 26.

Steve Ramsden then blasted a rapid 50 and dominated a second-wicket partnership of 60 to put Sidley firmly on course in reply.

Sidley slid from 75-1 to 100-6 as Ramblers fought back well, but Khan (19 not out) and Hoque got them over the winning line.

For Ramblers, Harvey Jack finished with 3-48, and there was a wicket each for Reid, Vishal Makin and Phil Jack. Steve Brook conceded just 10 runs from his nine overs.

* Harry Little made a splendid 82 with the bat as Sidley’s second team pulled off a fine 79-run win away to Rye thirds in Division 12 East (South).

Little’s highest score for the club helped Sidley total 173-4 batting first. He also forged a partnership of 120 with Dave Coveney (40 not out).

Sidley then bowled Rye out for 94 in 38.1 overs. Mark Gransden took 3-22, Trevor Ramsden 2-12, Jahangir Rahman 2-20, Paul Oxborrow 1-4, Ryan Polton 1-7 and Trevor Stanley 1-10.

Little Common Ramblers v Chiddingly

Ramblers made it back to back wins with a five-wicket win at Chiddingly.

Chiddingly elected to bat but scoring proved difficult on a slow wicket.

Fin Jack (1-8) and Del Ahmed (1-19) made a good start with the ball before Ifti Ahmed was introduced.

His medium pace proved tricky to deal with and wickets fell at regular intervals. He finished with 4-25 and was supported by Jon Meredith end Varun Khullar with two wickets apiece as Chiddingly were dismissed for 94.

Ramblers were not overly convincing in the chase but got over the line in the 19th over with Chris Meredith and Mark Hopkinson the unbeaten batsmen.

Pevensey v Herstmonceux

Pevensey CC came out on top in the battle of the castles.

They got their first win of the season in a finely balanced game.

Winning the toss and bowling, the visitors took a wicket in the second over.

But the pairing of Guy Moore and Chris Loveland made sure this was the only success until almost halfway.

Moore played watchfully against the tight change bowling, leaving Loveland to capitalise on anything loose.

Two quick wickets for Billy Hobden (2-30) gave Herstmonceux a chance, but for the third game in a row Caleb Laloo batted excellently, as he and Loveland put on 109, running hard and hitting harder when necessary.

Laloo was dismissed late on for 45, leaving Loveland to go to a fantastic debut 100 with 11 fours and a six.

Herstmonceux opener Billy Hogden tried to win the game in the first two overs, racing to 26 off just 13 balls as the Pev opening bowlers were caught asleep. He was bowled attempting one too many big hits, but the momentum provided got Ceux into the game.

M Toomey top-scored with 27 and at 70-2 it was anyone’s game.

It needed a startling one-handed diving catch at backward point by Corbishley to start the wickets falling again, leaving the middle order to struggle against the slower wiles of Fred Wallis and Simon Palmer.

They took 6-61 between them, Wallis with four and Palmer with two, and although the lower order played sensibly to edge close, they couldn’t quite get over the line as Pev came out on top winning by 26 runs.

Herstmonceux will rue some dropped chances, whilst Pev are pleased to get their season under way in earnest.

Hellingly v Hailsham

After Hailsham lost the toss and were put into bat, opening pair Rob Wilkinson (22) and Tom Hicks (16) were cautious as they got used to conditions.

After an opening stand of 39, Hicks fell lbw, shortly followed by Wilkinson and Scott Pearce (one). Matt Dawber (15) and Simon Dunning looked to rebuild but Hailsham were 47-3.

When Dawber was caught, a mini collapse ensued with Hailsham reduced to 120-7.

Hailsham captain Andrew Anthony joined Dunning in the middle and they agreed they would try to ensure Hailsham batted their full allocation of overs.

The pair had put on an unbeaten stand of 159 for the eighth wicket, with Dunning accelerating to 143 not out off just 69 balls (including 14 fours and nine sixes), while Anthony was unbeaten on 40. Hailsham ended on 279-7 from 40 overs.

In the reply Anthony (3-38) struck early, removing the Hellingly skipper, before Tom McDonald (1-15) took his first league wicket of the season.

The change bowlers kept the pressure on with Bellett (1-10) and Shankar Bala (3-17 bowling with great discipline. Hellingly were 72-7.

Ollie McDonald (1-22) bowled well before Anthony came back into the attack to take two more wickets. Man of the Match Dunning (1-17) continued his impressive day by taking the final wicket, with Hailsham bowling Hellingly out for 133.

Felbridge v Pevensey 2nd

As Pevensey twos did not have a league match this week, they travelled to a sunny Turners Hill for a friendly.

Having lost the toss, Pev were asked to field.

The opening bowlers did not disappoint with Dowsett (1-17) and Hoadley (1-17) making it difficult for Felbridge to get the ball off the square.

With the ball keeping slow and low, Bijlani (3-20) induced panic, ably supported by Pedroza (1-33), Wakefield (0-17) and Hoadley (2-10).

Felbridge scored 117-8 off their 40 overs.

Dunk (22) and Beck (29) laid a solid platform for the Pev middle order but the difficult wicket made it hard going. But small contributions added up and Dan Beck, on his debut for an adult Pevensey team, hit the winning runs with five overs to spare

Bexhill 4th v Pevensey 3rd

Bexhill elected to bat first and when Will Swingler and Charlie Trunkfield opened the bowling, a breakthrough came from young Trunkfield (1-25), making his debut for the adult side, had Bexhill captain S Phillimore caught by dad D Trunkfield.

Preece (41) and Barden (41) batted well but W Swingler kept the runs down. T Cottington made another breakthrough. Injury ended Cottington’s spell but P Biddle took 4-12.

D Long took three wickets as Bexhill totalled 162-9.

Pevensey opener D Long made light of the bowling and scored 47 before being bowled by I Harvey.

Webster (2-28) boosted Bexhill and though Dallaway (27) scored freely, the wickets kept falling until P Biddle (25) and D Trunkfield (10) got Pevensey back into it. Sadly, Pevensey ended 17 runs short.

Hailsham 2nd v Lewes St Michaels

Hailsham skipper Lewis won the toss and decided to bat first on a lovely looking track.

With good batting performances from Kevern (24), Jarvis (54), Fingerneissel (31) and S Mills (28*), Hailsham reached 220-8.

Hailsham set about defending their total but with two injured players it got made a little tougher. However, all the bowlers put in a great shift and restricted Lewes St Michaels to 187-9, ensuring victory.

MoM Sam Mills (2-25), Anthony (1-25), Headland (2-47) and Abraham (3-53) grabbed the wickets.

Polegate 2nd v Hailsham 3rd

Hailsham won the toss and bowled first, restricting Polegate to just 153-7. With MoM Michael Tutt (2-28), Renals (2-28), Walder (2-44) and T Mills (1-28) taking the wickets.