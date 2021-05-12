Cricket: Lewes beat weather - and RMU ... mixed weekend for Glynde

Isfield take on Hastings seconds / Picture: Ron Hill

Lewes v RMU

With heavy rain forecast, work started on Friday night at the Stanley Turner ground ahead of Lewes’ league opener against RMU.

Volunteers got as much of the ground covered as possible ahead of Saturday morning’s expected downpour .

Action at Buxted Park / Picture: Ron Hill

The rain came and players arrived at the ground from 9am armed with forks and started piercing the outfield to remove large puddles.

The sponge roller was put into use and without this – and without the previous winter’s drainage improvements – there would have been no chance of play.

Once the outfield had dried te match started just an hour late, reduced to 40 overs a side.

Lewes lost the toss and were asked to field – and they made the most of the conditions by taking two early wickets to remove RMU’s opening pair.

Newick at the crease / Picture: Ron Hill

A recovery got RMU to 86-3, but tightening of the field and accurate bowling from Phininder Seshu (5-32) and Luke Hollis (3-28) aided by sharp catches and excellent fielding meant RMU weree129 all out.

Lewes reached 29 before the first wicket fell as a result of tight bowling from RMU.

Lewes were reduced to 54-4 after Frankie Cripps fell for a quickfire 21.

Old junior teammates captain Chris Baker and Robin Friend, who has returned from living in London, took Lewes to 80-5 before another slight wobble left them 113-7.

Baker (33*) chipped away at the target until he got Lewes over the line with two wickets in hand with a four through the covers.

Portslade v Glynde

Glynde started their league programme on Saturday, with Portslade batting first and losing an early wicket.

Portslade got on top, thanks to opening batsman Ellis Vandy’s 93 with 11 fours and three sixes.

Alfie Gent smashed a quickfire 73 not out and there were contributions from John Glover and Owen Piper as the home side reached 282-8.

Only Will Burton Durham with 4-51 gave Portslade to problems.

Glynde failed in the run chase by 57 runs, despite batted well after slipping to 47-3. Robbie Mouland struck an excellent 61 an was well supported by Craig Eaves (39) and David Tungate (30no) as Glynde reached 227-6.

Glynde skipper Alex Thornhill said his side had bowled nowhere near its full potential and they’d have to improve.

Glynde took 13 points.

On Sunday Glynde had a comprehensive win against Rottingdean in the seocnd round of the Voneus Village Cup.

Rottingdean batted first but an opening burst from Craig Eaves 3-32 left them on 28-3. Despite good innings from Abdulwahb Shafi (39), Jack Cox (28) and Ed Wright (23), Rottingdean were bowled out for 140. Mike Brooks 3-40 did the middle order damage and their was an superb direct hit run out by Eaves.

Openers Alex Thornhill and Archie Burrows added 85 before Burrows departed for 47.

Charlie Hobden struck 39 not out in 19 balls while Thornhill finished on 33 not out to complete a nine-wicket win.

Glynde will host Crowhurst Park in round three on May 23.

Buxted Park v Plumpton & East Chiltington CC

Buxted Park CC won by seven wickets to make National Village Cup progress.

Buxted Park moved a step closer to Lord’s with a comfortable win over Plumpton and East Chiltington.

Plumpton elected to bat and George Martin (15) struck hefty blows early on before falling to Reece Wood (3/23).

Buxted took regular wickets as Plumpton slipped to 99-6 with overs running out.

Buxted kept it tight and their opponents closed on 149-7.

Buxted’s opening batsmen made quick progress reaching 42 in a flash before captain Tom Clift fell for 14.

A mini collapse followed with Coddington and Jones out cheaply. Buxted were in trouble but Gareth Clift (65*) joined 15-year-old Alfie Hunter (55*). With careful batting followed by powerful hitting, the pair got Buxted past their target and in to the next round, to be played at Outwood on May 23.

– Dom Heater

Isfield v Hastings and St Leonards Priory 2nd

Isfield were all out for 179 in reply to Hastings and St Leonards Priory 2nds score of 244 for seven.

Hastings elected to bat and they made steady progress and reached 244 for seven.

Isfield had problems from the start until captain Huw Williams top-scored with a very healthy 73. But they fell 65 runs short.

Newick v Hellingly

Newick won by 10 wickets as the weather and their new covers allowed their first league fixture of the season to take place.

Newick won the toss and elected to field. The bowlers were in very good form and kept Hellingly batsmen to 76 all out. Top scorer for Hellingly was Steve Vidler (25).

Shawn Spies took 3-8, Louis Ramsey 3-3 and Ben Whelpton 2-12 for Newick.

In reply Newick passed the score in the 13th over without losing a wicket thanks to Sam Carter (15no) and Joe Waylett (54no).

Hailsham v Ringmer

Ringmer travelled to Hailsham for the first league game of the season and after a rain delay, Ringmer won the toss and elected to bat.

Hailsham’s opening bowlers Andrew Anthony (0-36) and Tom McDonald (0-40) beat the bat a few times without any reward.

Skankar Bala (3-35) and Simon Dunning (2-30) restricted the batsmen to very few runs.

Fielders built the pressure, not allowing easy runs. Tom Hicks took two catches behind the stumps.

James Bellett (3-38) bowled very well in the middle overs. Ringmer attacked the bowlers and ended on 183-8.

In response Rob Wilkinson (16) and Tom Carpenter (29) built a steady 50-run partnership.

While trying to up the run rate Wilkinson departed, but Matt Dawber (36) played with positive intent.

After a run-out, Dunning (28) joined Dawber in taking the score to 118-3.

Hailsham kept the run rate ticking over and Michael Pannett (26*) showed his class with the bat along with Tom Hicks (16*) as the total was chased down in 36.2 overs.

The IQ Builders Merchant MoM was Bala.

The Eastbourne 2nd XI campaign started with a home game with Ifield.

Eastbourne won the toss and Purdey and Garnett put on 69 in the first 10 overs and Eastbourne looked like setting a large score. But five wickets for Khan and some late smoting from Tibble saw Eastbourne post 216.

Wayward bowling interspersed with some straight stuff saw a couple of wickets fall in the first 10 of the reply but Ifield were well ahead.

Goddard and Jack Trubshaw put on the brakes. Wickets fell at regular intervals including that of Jack Groves for a well made 50.

The reintroduction of Barker broke the ninth wicket partnership which threatened to take the points back to Ifield.

The last pair were three runs short when Mansell pulled out a superb delivery under pressure to take the top of off stump, meaning 30 points for the Bourne 2s.

Eastbourne 4ths started their league season with a comprehensive win over Hastings Priory 3s at Larkins Field.

Tilda Collins’ first ball in senior league cricket was a beauty, swinging in late to bowl the Hastings opener. Collins continued in this vein all innings to produce a sensational 6-11 from eight overs, five of the wickets clean bowled.

Ben Steadman and Sam Osmond batted well for the visitors, but were bowled by young Harun Bashir (3-12).

Eastbourne’s chase of 135 was never really in doubt, with an aggressive 48 for Inti Bashir and 35 for Adam Blackburn. Hastings’ young leg spinner Seb Osmond impressed with his variation and control.

Eastbourne completed the job with 12 overs to spare.

Collins was named player of the match.

Herstmonceux v Battle

Herstmonceux put visitors Battle in and openers Colin Driscoll (19) and Jo Carthew (12) were supported by double-figure starts from the middle order.

But Battle lost five wickets for 17 and were all out inside 30 overs for 108.

Matt Ladham (3-14) accounted for the middle order, and Paddy Smith removed the tail (4-33).

In reply Billy Hobden (43), Joseph Neilan and Mickey Toomey took Herstmonceux to 79-3.

A no-ball incident put some spark into the Battle attack who took the next five wickets for 22 runs, with Herstmonceux limping over the line eight wickets down.

Peter Maynard (3-27) and Jo Carthew (3-12) were the pick of the Battle bowlers.

Willingdon v Herstmonceux 2nd

Ceux batted first but made a disastrous start with Colin Spratley run out without facing a ball and fellow opener Paul Sandalls (14) running himself out.

Patient batting from Sam Heady (16), Bob Sandalls (21) and Charlie Moon (24) allowed Herstmonceux to reach 119.

Liam Page (3-29) and Chris Moye (2-29) bowled well.

In the reply Dale Mayhew (4-11) quickly set about removing the top four batsmen leaving Willingdon 18-5. Only Tim Godby (17) and Shaun Page (24) were able to make a dent in the target, and Willingdon were all out for 81 in the 29th over, 38 short.

Pevensey v Heathfield Park

Pevensey opened the league season with an excellent fielding and bowling display, but couldn’t match it with the bat as Heathfield Park won by 35 runs.

Park’s opening bat was caught off Caleb Laloo first balland Josh Perry (2-27) backed this up with an excellent spell of seam bowling, forcing a period of rebuilding from skipper Oli Robertson (31) and Ashley Worrall (29).

Home skipper Graeme Corbishley (3-24) castled Worrell with a beauty and Guy Moore (2-23) and some excellent fielding helped Pev push home the advantage.

The tail was well shepherded by Sam Horn (27). Fred Wallis took two in two balls to finish the innings at 154 all out.

Daniel James bowled aggressively and removed both openers.

Dom Simes (16) made a promising start, but it wasn’t until Chris Loveland (24) and Caleb Laloo (21) put on 48 for the eighth wicket that Pev looked like they had a chance.

Loveland was stumped trying to hit big before the returning James’ accounted for the last two batsmen to finish with 4-18, giving Heathfield Park a victory by 35 runs.

Little Common Ramblers 3rds v Pevensey 2nds

Pev chose to bat and Dan Long took a liking to the Little Common attack. He fell six runs short of a century.

Adam Llewellyn Smith (22) and Gav Hornby ensured the start wasn’t wasted, and Hornby (86) and Steve Hoadley (77 no) let fly in the last 15 overs as the visitors ended on a fantastic 310-4.

Delroy Reid took 1-35.

Pev’s opening bowlers soon had Little Common Ramblers in trouble with Ollie Moore (2-13) and Josh Dowsett (0-15) bowling with hostility.

Simon Palmer (2-41) and Gaurav Bijlani (3-34) kept wickets falling and while some lusty blows by Perry Holland (37) pushed the LCR score past 100, the innings ended on 109-9 for a 201-run victory.

Winchelsea 143 all out v Tenterden 147-0

Winchelsea travelled to Tenterden for thir latest Sunday friendly fixture on a sunny afternoon and on wining the toss they elected to bat first.

The Tenterden opening bowlers each claimed an early wicket with J Childs taking 1-35 and C Davenport finishing with 2-18 as Winchelsea were reduced to 30-2.

A 40-run third wicket partnership steadied the innings before opener Tommy Nunn was caught having scored 36, falling victim to R Coleman (3-16).

Four wickets fell with the score on 94, including Will Wheeler who had scored 33.

Hamish Payne was the only other batsmen to reach double figures scoring 36 as Winchelsea were dismissed for 143. N Smith (2-4) and M Kokkinos (2-10) were the other Tenterden wicket takers.

The Tenterden openers looked to chase down the target at a fast pace, punishing the bowling.