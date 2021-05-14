Cricketer storms off in no-ball controversy in Sussex village match

There was controversy at Battle's game with Herstmonceux

Battle v Herstmonceux

A superb effort from their bowlers wasn’t enough to overcome batting and fielding weaknesses as Battle (107 all out) lost to Herstmonceux (108-8) in Division 6 East.

Optimism is high at Battle for a good season and this won’t defeat won’t dampen it.

Battle openers C Driscoll (19) and J Carthew (12) raced to 35-0 off four overs

Battle were helped along by A Keen (25) but the middle order offered little resistance.

S Reeves (16*) had some luck but lacked partners.

With a modest score to defend, no-one expected a close game.

Opener Hobden played a reverse sweep into the hands of first slip only for a late ‘no ball’ call from the square leg umpire to cause confusion. He told Battle there were three men outside the circle, which they strongly disputed. One player left the game in disgust at the decision.

When the game resumed Herstmonceux strengthened their grip. Battle were fired up and Carthew (3-12) and Mayno, with two wickets, reduced Ceux to 102-8, but they staggered across the line.

Winchelsea 143 all out v Tenterden 147-0

Winchelsea travelled to Tenterden for their latest Sunday friendly fixture on a sunny afternoon and on winning the toss they elected to bat first.

The Tenterden opening bowlers each claimed an early wicket with Julian Childs taking 1-35 and Chris Davenport finishing with 2-18 as Winchelsea were reduced to 30-2.

A 40-run third wicket partnership steadied the innings before opener Tommy Nunn was caught having scored 36, falling victim to Ruben Coleman (3-16).

Four wickets fell with the score on 94, including Will Wheeler who had scored 33.

Hamish Payne was the only other batsmen to reach double figures scoring 36 as Winchelsea were dismissed for 143. Nathan Smith (2-4) and Mark Kokkinos (2-10) were the other Tenterden wicket takers.

The Tenterden openers looked to chase down the target at a fast pace, punishing the bowling.