East Sussex cricket: Rye roar to Glynde win... Bexhill bag win in thriller... Buxted batter Hastings

Newick try to build a big total against Bexhill twos / Picture: Ron Hill

Rye v Glynde

Glynde were beaten on Saturday by Rye in their table-topping clash in Division 3 East.

Glynde batted first, but were disappointingly bowled out for 120.

George Read batting for Buxted Park against Hastings and St Leonards Priory's seconds / Picture by Ron Hill

Archie Burrows top-scored with 23 and six other batsman reached double figures, but no one could make a significant contribution for Glynde, on what was a wet wicket because of the midweek rain.

Reuben Collingwood with 4-21, Harry Smead (3-14) and Craig Pierce (3-27) destroyed the innings.

Both the Rye openers, Harry Smead and Daniel Stickels, scored 38 as they added 68 for the first wicket.

After this the Glynde bowlers did try to battle back, as Louis Barron took 3-28, but Rye got over the line with five wickets and 13 overs to spare.

Tomorrow Glynde are at home to Bexhill with a 1pm start.

The second XI fixture between Glynde and Rye in Division 6 East saw the roles were reversed.

Rye seconds batted first on another superb batting track at Glynde.

Rye struggled to contain the home side’s bowling attack, which wasn’t at its best.

There was a total of 40 wides, helping the away side reach 162 all out.

Only Freddie Mackenzie with 27, Scott Balcombe (20) and Colin O’Neil (20 not out) put up much resistance.

Charlie Silvester (3-15) got through the early batting, with Darren Howard’s 4-48 cleaning out the latter order batsmen.

Glynde seconds lost an early wicket, but after this were in little trouble, as Howard scored 50 not out.

Howard and youngster Josh Sudan (45 not out) added an unbroken 73 for the third wicket.

Earlier Alistair Randall made 44 as Glynde cruised home for an eight-wicket win.

Glynde seconds travel to Pevensey this weekend.

Glynde thirds lost to a one-man onslaught from Buxted thirds’ Colin Coddington in Division 11 East (North).

Glynde thirds could only reach 117-9 from their 40 overs, with opening batsmen Joe Skeaping (32) and Ridley Flind (22) adding 70 for the 1st wicket.

After this Coddinton, with 4-19, tied the batting up, with only Mark Thornhill (13) reaching double figures as Glynde finished on 120-9.

The one-man show continued as Coddington then struck 71 not out after the early batsmen couldn’t cope with the bowling of Charles Saunders (4-15).

Rory Chalmers did score 20, as Buxted III passed Glynde’s score for the loss of six wickets.

Glynde thirds host Barcombe seconds on Saturday.

Newick v Bexhill 2nd

On a beautiful sunny afternoon Bexhill seconds won a Division 5 East thriller by one wicket.

Bexhill won the toss and elected to field. Newick struggled to find runs but Joe Waylett scored 43.

However the tail wagged as No8 Scott Warren hit 43 not out, ensuring the total, reached in the 39th over, was 143.

Jamie Wicks took 4-22 while keeper Paul Crittenden took four catches.

In reply Newick soon began to take wickets and had Bexhill nine-wickets down before they passed the score to win the match in their 37th over.

Ben Whelpton, Joe Waylett and James Main took two wickets each. Thomas Naish top scored for Bexhill with 57 .

Buxted Park v Hastings & St Leonards Priory 2nd

Sussex Division 4 East

Hastings & St Leonards Priory seconds totalled 215 all out, but were beaten by Buxted Park, who reached 216-2 to win by eight wickets.

Highlights of Buxted’s chase came from Will Risk with 103 not out and George Read with 80.

Buxted Park welcome Keymer & Hassocks in the league this weekend.

Buxted seconds (223-2) recorded a 101-run home win over Crowborough (122 all out) in Division 8 East.

Pevensey v St Peters 2nd

Pevensey took their furthest westward trip to long term opposition St Peters seconds in Division 6 East, but fell short in a close but ultimately frustrating loss.

Batting first, opener Gavin Hornby set the tone perfectly, blasting 51 from just 31 balls, with 10 lavish fours and one big six.

St. Peters had the perfect antidote, as A Andrews (2-33) made inroads before P Smith (2-18) put the brakes on the middle order.

Wallis and Loveland battled hard, but it wasn’t until the fast feet and quick hands of Guy Moore (48 not out) and Fred Wallis (35) did the innings get going again.

They put on 59 sparkling runs together and drove the innings through to 186-7 off 40.

H Craker (33) hit out from the off, and was lucky to survive several missed chances.

N Matthews (18) looked to be dropping anchor for the innings, and these two put on 45 runs for the first wicket.

Pev forced a collapse at this point, as Corbishley took two wickets in two balls.

Fred Wallis opened his bag of tricks, and Gav Hornby ripped one through the gate to leave the home side 90-6 at the halfway point.

G Prudden had a good old fashioned slog to add 22 runs, but the game suddenly disappeared from Pev as A Andrews (46*) and M Williard (21) put on 79 runs for the seventh wicket.

Neither batsman panicked at the run rate, or a good ball, and between them they charged to victory as Pevensey’s death bowling was exposed.

Consecutive fours in the 39th over gave the home side the spoils.

Crowhurst Park 2nd v Heathfield Park 1st

Sussex Division 6 East

Crowhurst Park seconds suffered a humbling defeat at the hands of Heathfield Park as they slipped to 88 all out having elected to bat.

Park’s openers found run-scoring opportunities few and far between as Spencer Crocker and James Briggs hammered away at a length.

Briggs made the breakthrough, breaching Dan Flanagan’s defences with a beauty before a calamitous run out exposed the middle order to the new ball.

Jon Peters (11) clipped a couple to the boundary but fell to a fine catch at the wicket off Briggs, who proceeded to demolish Park as the home side crumbled to 29-6. Briggs finished his spell with 4-19.

Sam Horn (2-25) and Connor Davis (2-27) continued to make breakthroughs and only a last-wicket stand of 37 took Park towards 100.

Keith Hobbs (13*) and Del Longley (13) finished as joint top-scorers at 10 and 11.

Heathfield played sensibly in the face of accurate bowling from Longley (1-17) and Hobbs in the chase. Tom Sanderson (40) survived a huge appeal for caught behind off the latter while Christian Hart (17) took no chances until Longley had him caught.

James Bunday dismissed Sanderson lbw, but Park were never really in it. Robertshaw brought the chase to a close with a six and four, leaving the home team ninth in the table.

Pevensey 2nd v Sidley

Sidley saw their four-match winning start to the season was ended by a narrow 16-run loss away to Pevensey seconds.

Steve Ramsden’s side remains top of Division 11 East (South), although the lead has been trimmed to 29 points.

Sidley produced another good display with the ball to dismiss Pevensey for 134 in 38 overs after again winning the toss and choosing to field.

All five bowlers picked up wickets. Hollie Young was the most successful with 4-27, taking her tally of wickets to 16 in four games. Ramsden claimed 2-18 and Cavan O’Connor 2-22, while Craig Ramsden and Mark Gransden took a wicket each.

But Sidley fell just short of their victory target, finishing their 40 overs on 118-8.

After losing both openers for a single apiece, hopes were raised by Young (27), Chris Hunnisett (11) and Jamie Ramsden (29) in the middle order.

Craig Ramsden chipped in with 14, yet a Pevensey attack featuring five bowlers who went for three runs per over or fewer came out on top.

Sidley’s matchball sponsor was Ross Settles.

Laughton v Battle

A maiden Colin Driscoll century for Battle was not enough after Laughton left them chasing 275 to win.

B Newman won the toss and chose to field. But by the time Coombes had bowled his eight overs for 22, 89 runs had come from the other end.

J Russell scored in all areas, whist A Jenks was in full attack mode despite a back injury.

G Ballard and R Soan (2-40) managed to apply pressure. Ballard (2-58) removed both of the highest scores, first Russell (49) and then Jenks (84).

A fightback from Battle saw Laughton score fewer runs in the final 20 overs, but some dropped catches cost Battle.

In the reply, Laughton skipper Russell took the first wicket as Carthew (44) was caught.

Coombes (22) continued to support Driscoll, who was now in full flow.

But once Coombes went, no one in the middle order was able to produce the score needed to propel Battle to victory.

As wickets fell with regularity and Driscoll began to tire, Battle slipped behind the rate.

Driscoll reached his ton with three overs to go and 30 runs required for victory.

The wickets taken by Gillman (4-48) and T Glenn (2-38) slowed Battle’s momentum as they finally ran out of wickets.