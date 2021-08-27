Eastbourne cricketers learning fast ... Buxted and Little Common promoted

Eastbourne skipper Jacob Smith

The team - which included a number of u17 and u18s - came up against a full strength Grinstead side for whom Will Adkin hit a century and Lewis Hatchett was (3-27) on fire with the new ball.

Eastbourne lost by 131 runs but did recover from 11-4 in the run chase to reach 110.

Smith said: “I am a bit disappointed but we learnt a few lessons there.

“They are a very strong team and they were as strong as they could have been.

“Lewis [Hatchett] with the new ball was just on the money. Our batsmen found that very difficult and once you are behind the game like that it’s very tough.

“Will [Adkin] was a class above with the bat. You have got to get him early and if you don’t you are struggling. Tom Hingley batted well in the middle and that’s where the game got away from us. We had them under control for the first 20 before the rain delay and some sloppy fielding.”

It became a 40 over a side game and Grinstead scored 241 all out with Aiden Plumly taking 5-44 and Ben Twine 3-40.

Smith said: “I maybe would have taken that at the start. The deck was fine but I would have liked to have seen fewer runs on the board.

“I think all we can do is learn from it.

“We were ridiculously young. But the two Bradleys [Seb and James] batted well and it was nice we didn’t completely fold.”

Smith’s side face Middleton tomorrow. Smith said: “With Sean Heather and Mahesh Rawat they have good batsmen. It’s another game for our young players to learn in. We are still without many of our best players but it gives our younger players an opportunity.

“We can be frustrated they are not with us but they are pursuing higher honours. We have just got to make the most of it. But these guys are stepping up and have a chance to make a name for themselves.”

Glynde v Seaford

Division three east

Glynde beat Seaford for a second time this season with both sides again in with a chance of winning the game right up until the final over.

Glynde batted first and openers Alex Thornhill and Archie Burrows added 131 for the first wicket, before Burrows departed for a well made 66.

Thornhill once again anchored the innings, but this time accelerated very rapidly in the final 15 overs, as he scored a career best 130 at a run a ball, hitting 12 fours and a six. Matt Blunt (22*) and Archie Howard (20) added late runs as Glynde reached 262-4.

Seaford lost three early wickets, but opener Wlliam Lucas (102) batted superbly and along with Oliver Smith (64) and Mark Sapwell (32) got Seaford into a winning position, needing 32 from the final six overs.

But Glynde’s George Burton-Durham had other ideas as he took 5-63 and with Seaford needing just five to win from the final over with two wickets left, it was he who kept his nerve as Seaford were bowled out for 259, and Glynde won by three runs.

Glynde are third in the table.

Buxted Park v Mayfield

Division four east

Buxted clinched promotion at a canter with a nine-wicket thumping of Mayfield.

The visitors elected to bat but regretted it as George Read took 4-23 and Gareth Clift 2-3 to bowl them out for 74.

Read (32*) and Chris James (31*) got them home with ease to clinch a place in next year’s division three east.

Hailsham v Newick

Division five east

Hailsham won the toss and elected to bat. They reached a total of 222-8 from their 40 overs.

Mat Dawber top scored with 64 while Newick bowler Mat Hurkett took 3-40.

In response Newick found it hard going and were all out for 121 all out in the 36th over.

Newick youngsters dug in and produced the scores for the team (Ben Whelpton with 25 and Mat Hurkett 22no).

The best Hailsham bowlers were Simon Dunning (4-19) and Shankar Bala (3-8).

Little Common Ramblers sealed promotion from Sussex division five east with a fine win at Bells Yew Green.

Skipper Jon Meredith opted to bowl first and was rewarded early as Fin Jack bowled Toby Tapp in the first over. Tom Membrey and James Heath began to build before Del Ahmed removed Membrey.

Varun Khullar took the big wicket of Iain Allen and it was 73/3.

Ramblers continued to take wickets to stay in control.

Khullar ended with a brilliant 4/16, and spinners Jon Meredith and Tom Crathern took two wickets a piece as BYG were bowled out for 193.

In reply, Ed Feist took the attack to the bowlers. Feist made 70 from 42 deliveries leaving Ramblers needing just 88 more.

Joe Powell went for five but Tom Crathern batted beautifully for an unbeaten 50 and Jon Meredith was not out on 49 off just 18 balls.

Ramblers hope to seal the league title with a win at home to Newick on Saturday.

Winchelsea v Clive Vale

Winchelsea hosted Clive Vale in a friendly and on winning the toss they elected to bowl first in a 35-over game.

The opening batsmen put the visitors in control with a partnership of 108. Hamish Payne accounted for L McLean (46) and B Scollard (72) to finish with 2-26 and see the score to 140-3.

Clive Vale reached of 217-6 with Joseph Kemsley (2-27) and Will Wheeler (1-17) the other wicket takers.

Winchelsea made a steady start in response but C Mills claimed two wickets including Will Wheeler (19) to leave the home side 43-2 and finish with 2-36.

A 61-run partnership put Winchelsea back in a strong position before Simon Wheeler (43) and Phil Wheeler (30) fell in quick succession to L McLean (2-31.

Hamish Payne hit four sixes in a knock of 29 which was finished when he was caught off C Brook (1-25). Joseph Kemsley, making his debut for Winchelsea, scored 40 before he was caught off S Brook (1-30) as Winchelsea finished on 200-6.

Sidley 2nd v Pevensey

Sidley had an exciting two-wicket win against Pevensey at an overcast Sandhurst Rec.

Pevensey openers Paul Board and John Dowsett made a strong start, taking the score to 65, before Sidley reduced them to 89-5, with Mark Gransden taking 3-16,

Steve Ramsden and Jacob McDonough kept the rate down but David Trunkfield (33no) and Paul Biddle (40no) took the score to a healthier 161.

In response, Sidley stumbled to 18-2 before solid contributions from Oliver Cole (22), Harry Little (24), Jacob McDonough (34) and Ethan Jones (24) moved the score to 121-5.