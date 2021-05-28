Eastbourne grateful to groundsman - Hastings back down to earth - Glynde win in league but not cup

East Dean and Friston CC's six life presidents

Smith’s men reached a reduced target to win by four wickets and go second behind Brighton – who they host tomorrow.

Heath scored 175 with Scott Lenham, Smith and Joe Pocklington among the wickets. Eastbourne reached an adjusted target of 143-6, with Ali Orr (69*) and Oli Carter (45) leading the charge.

Smith said: It was good to beat the weather – just about. We’ve got give massive credit to Haywards Heath and their groundsman who worked really hard, and it was worth it as we got a really competitive and tough game of cricket in the end.

A trio of Pevensey CC six hitters

“The conditions obviously favoured the bowlers, but you’ve still got to do the basics and put it in the right areas. We did that well and restricted them to a score we were very happy with.

“The chase didn’t get off to the best of starts and three wickets meant that the Duckworth-Lewis target score was a bit higher than it would have been.

“Ali Orr was brilliant – any worries about the required run rate hovering around six an over after the second rain delay were quickly put to bed.

“Oli Carter played a very brave innings and took a massive dent out of the target for us.”

Hastings celebrate a wicket at Three Bridges - but were beaten

Smith said the Brighton game was one to relish: “It’s the sort of game you want to be involved in, two teams competing at the sharp end of the league, we can’t wait. They too have got off to a good start and look strong in the bowling department, so we’ll have to work hard with the bat.”

Hastings & St Leonards Priory CC were brought back down to earth with a comprehensive Sussex Premier loss at Three Bridges.

A week after Tom Gillespie’s men had a fine win at Middleton, they were unfortunate to come up against in-form New Zealander Will O’Donnell.

He took 5-24 and scored an unbeaten 56 as Bridges cruised to a seven-wicket win over Hastings on Saturday.

Bridges, thanks to O’Donnell’s five-for and 3-19 from Conor Golding, bowled Hastings out for 126 in 40.3 overs. Harry Scowen top-scored with 40 and Dilshan De Zoysa weighed in with 35.

In the reply, Jed O’Brien took two wickets and Harry Finch one but those were Hastings’ only successes as Bridges got home in a shade over 20 overs.

Eastbourne 2nd v Glynde

Glynde came away from Eastbourne with a very comfortable victory.

Glynde batted first with the game reduced to 41 overs a side and scored 202-9 with David Twine (2-21) the pick of the Eastbourne II attack.

Robbie Mouland (68*) top-scored for Glynde, with Charlie Hobden’s 34 and Mike Brooks’ 23 supporting well.

Eastbourne had no answer to Craig Eaves’ fine opening spell as he took 4-15. Alex Thornhill (2-9) with his gentle seamers and Charlie Hobden (2-21) got rid of the middle and lower order with only Jamie Hamilton’s 30 and David Twine’s 24 forming resistance as they were bowled out for just 120.

Glynde top division three east.

Glynde II got their season under way on Saturday, although it was reduced to 25 overs a side against Battle.

Glynde scored well during their innings with Matt Cramp (50), Darren Howard (30), Ben Bignell (24*) and Charlie Silvester 20 scoring well in a total of 165.

Battle’ looked in a strong position at 61-2, but fell away through an excellent spell of bowling from young Jake Barber, who took 5-21, supported by Gavin Sutherland (2-21) and Tom Silvester (2-30) as Battle were bowled out for just 107 in just the 17th over.

Glynde’s thirds completed the hat-trick for the club as they beat Chiddingly II.

Glynde reached 212-3 as Luke Hazzard scored a maiden senior half century and Mark Thornhill hit 51*.

Alistair Randell continued his good form with 53. Chiddingly were 77-7 after 27 overs when rain came so Glynde won by 66 runs on the new score calculator law.

Glynde had an exciting game on Sunday in the Voneus Village Cup third round.

Crowhurst Park batted first and were indebted to a hard hit 85* from Bradley Payne, supported by Tim Hambridge (34), with both Joe Lovell and Clive Tong scoring 22 as they reached 230-7. Will and George Burton Durham took 3-37 and 2-43 respectfully.

Glynde’s Matt Cramp continued his good batting form with 63, but Glynde slipped to 129-7. Then a superb innings from Archie Howard (74) brought Glynde back to life.

They were bowled out for 226, with Will Burton Durham (25) batting well and almost getting Glynde to the winning line.

East Dean & Friston Cricket Club held a grand event that showed the future of cricket in the village is secure for future generations.

They’ve had a record 50 registrations for their All Stars and Dynamos junior schemes – up from 19 participants in 2019.

Current members of the club include a well-seasoned 79-year-old who is a regular at weekly practice nets.

On Sunday, parents of the All Stars and Dynamos players were invited to the club to learn all about cricket.

Guests were present for the life president awards where chairman Carl Fillery awarded president’s baggy caps to existing life presidents Fred Breech (who is 96 not out!), Russ Perkins, Richard Soan, Simon Purkiss and newly elected Bob Salmon, Paul Feist and Tony Cottey.

The official opening of the new cricket wicket followed. It was funded by donations from supporters, sponsors and local benefactors.

Then to complete a day to savour, East Dean Tigers XI played the Brighton-based Zambuca Tigers.

Pett v Pevensey

Pevensey were well beaten by the better side.

After a rain delay of around 40 minutes, Pev bowled first, Josh Perry taking a customary early wicket.

Caleb Laloo got rid of the promising looking Henry Ware at No3, but remaining opener Ben Harris and Luke Crisford (37) took a liking to the change bowling, hitting hard, straight and often.

A run-out in the middle overs and a good delivery from Max Haffrey looked to have got Pevensey back in the game, but it proved to be a false dawn as Harris moved to a fantastic 116 not out, supported by the equally destructive George Hopkins, whose 53 came from just 38 balls. The pair put on 111 in quick time.

Pev stayed committed in the field, but Pett were happier at the interval.

Crisford continued Pett’s momentum with two early wickets as Pevensey stuttered and fell to 31-3. Gavin Hornby (27) and Fred Wallis (12) started a repair by putting on 37, but Henry Ware (3-28) carved through the middle order with some good deliveries and partly thanks to some lacklustre strokes.

For the second game running, Laloo showed his strength, playing straight and scoring 40* from 55 balls.

He was supported in a 52-run partnership by clean hitting from Graeme Corbishley (27*), but Pett won by 102 runs and sit top of the table.

Pevensey 3rd v Pett 2nd

On a wet day, the cloud lifted and play commenced 40 minutes late.

Pevensey lost the toss and Pett chose to field first.

The team comprised a mix of new and old Pevensey players, with the experienced members offering words of wisdom to the young league debutants.

Owen Chapman (13), making his first appearance for the adult team, impressed despite getting out for a duck to a ball that barely bounced 1cm off the ground.

Openers Biljani and C Pedroza struggled to get any runs off the opening bowlers and after 11 overs Pevensey were 19-1. By the 20th over, the pitch was beginning to dry and runs were being scored.

The batsmen dug in deep to frustrate Pett (M Hole 26, S Read 22, D Trunkfield 17) and closed on 119-8.

Pett stepped out to bat on a wicket that had been cut up.

The openers were struggling against the excellent bowling of Biljani (3-19) and John Dowsett (0-15), but an excellent over from Biljani saw three wickets fall.

Perrin (12) was lbw missing a drive and was struck on the back foot, followed by N Soan and Oakman (both ducks) to leave Pett on 32-3.

Pevensey, now reduced to ten players, reduced Pett to 60-8 by the 23rd over with some excellent bowling by T Cottington (4-28).

Greig (49) and Fitton (26*) put on a stubborn 50 before Greig was run out by J Dowsett trying to run a risky single off a free hit.

With Pett needing only nine to win, Owen Chapman and John Dowsett bowled the remaining overs in attempt to wrap it up, butPevensey lost by a single wicket.

Ultimately, three dropped catches made the difference, but it was an outstanding game of cricket. Dowsett and Trunkfield each enjoyed hitting sixes.

Hailsham v Bexhill 2nd

Bexhill won the toss and chose to bat and after a two-hour rain delay, play started.

Hailsham got a breakthrough through skipper Andrew Anthony (1-7) in the first over. Fellow opening bowler Tom McDonald (0-13) kept the pressure on before Shankar Bala (1-14) beat the Bexhill captain’s defences.

After two overs of Bala’s spin, Simon Dunning (2-8) and James Bellett (6-4) worked through the rest of the Bexhill batting.

Bexhill were bowled out for just 52 off 18.3 overs, with the last seven batsman scoring just one run off the bat, thanks to James Bellett’s epic bowling that earned six wickets in three and a half overs.

As Hailsham went about the run chase, Tom Hicks (14) got the innings off to a positive start.

Hicks fell lbw before Tom Carpenter (seven) went a few overs later. Mike Pannett (three) combined with Simon Dunning (20*) to get Hailsham close.

Needing just 25 from 20 overs, Pannett was run out, which brought Ollie McDonald (one*) to the middle. Dunning hit the winning runs with a six.

IQ Builders Merchant MoM was James Bellett.

Uckfield v Hailsham 2nd

Hailsham lost the toss and were put into bat.

A stand-out performance from Shaun Kevern saw him carry his bat for 108 not out before the rain came and put the game to an end.

Despite the best efforts of Hailsham’s players to get the opposition ground playable and another win under the belt, the weather was the winner.

The Roots Ground Maintenance MoM, not surprisingly, was Kevern for his wonderful knock.

Hailsham 3rd v Little Common 2nd

Hailsham were put into bat on a wet wicket.

Starting cautiously, openers E Brook (23) and Tim Mullins (43) crept to 56-0.

Bowden was the other batsman of note, getting 27 runs before he was out. The innings ended with Little Common set 124 to win.

Hailsham set out to defend the target they got off to a good start, keeping Little Common behind the run rate. But with B Aldridge and T Mills getting the only two wickets, Little Common won.

The Daniel Grant Finance Planning Group MoM was Mullins.

Newick v Chiddingly

Once again the weather won at Newick.

Chiddingly won the toss and elected to field. Newick had lost nine wickets for 86 runs off 27 overs when heavy rain came in. There was no further play and the match was abandoned.

Joe Waylett and Theo McCann scored 22 apiece; Jack Meacher took 3-23 from six overs.

Crowhurst v Brightling Park

Brightling batted first and totalled 187-5 – which seemed a very achievable score.

However despite a star performance with both bat and ball from B Harris (3-23 and a swashbuckling 92), his teammates couldn’t provide support and the Crows fell short.

Crowhurst v Pett

Crowhurst welcomed Pett on Sunday with hopes high for a first win of the season.

They put Pett into bat and Mark Boyd got rid of their two under-15s.

S Woodhams was the pick of the Crows bowling with 4-22 as Pett finished on 161-9.

Crowhurst suffered a batting collapse with only four batsmen reaching double figures, leaving them all out for 108.

Winchelsea v Ashburnham

A 25-overs-a-side match was staged because of forecast rain and on winning the toss the home side elected to bowl.

Ashburnham got off to a quick start before Callum Preece (1-20) had A Baker (18) caught. Helen Harrod claimed a wicket soon after to finish with figures of 1-26.

B Corbishley (18) was run out by Simon Wheeler late on in the innings. Sameer Rokade (2-7) took two wickets as opener G Wicks saw Ashburnham to 132-7 having scored 61 not out.

Sam Cooper (1-19) and Simon Wheeler (1-20) were the other wicket-takers.

In reply, Winchelsea made a steady start against a tight opening bowling attack.

Sameer Rokade looked to increase the rate and scored 70 before he was caught off F Dahms (1-20) leaving Winchelsea on 93-1.

Fellow opener Patrick Wood (24) was dismissed by S Baker (1-17). Wickets fell egularly and Callum Preece (22) was the only other batsman to reach double figures as M Dahms finished with 3-10 from 5 overs. Winchelsea lost by six runs.

Lewes Priory v Crowhurst Park

After losses against Buxted Park and RMU in their first two games, Crowhurst Park hoped for a change in fortune.

Skipper Tim Hambridge lost the toss and Park were asked to bat.

Hambridge and Joe Lovell put on 43 before Lovell perished lbw for nine.

Tom Powell and his skipper took the score past 100 with Hambridge reaching his 50 before departing lbw for 57.

Brad Payne and Powell punished loose bowling before Powell was bowled for 33 before the rain.

With the match reduced to 38 overs a side, Payne held together the Park innings. He was dismissed for 53 with the score 191-6, bowled by Imran Khan (5-40) as Park got 209.

Jamie Bristow-Diamond and Thom Laver opened the Park attack but injury forced Laver to be replaced by Clive Tong after only his first over.

Tong picked up the prize wickets of both openers in a fantastic spell of 2-19.

Payne dismissed the opposition skipper then a great spell by Nick Peters (3-26), supported by Ollie Constable, who also bagged three, left Lewes 15 runs short on 194.

Glynde v Battle

Battle fell 60 short of a target of 165 in 25 overs, away to Glynde on a rainy afternoon.

This was Battle’s first visit to picturesque Glynde for a decade or more and rain delayed the start. Glynde opted to bat first.

Newman started with a wicket maiden but Glynde enjoyed the best of the opening few overs as light drizzle got heavier.

The players went off and the match was reduced to 25 over a side. D Baldock bowled with precision and skill but M Cramp (50) hit the ball with ease.

D Howard (30) displayed powerful drives and Battle looked to be heading for a huge target to chase.

Once Baldock and Tullett (1-33) removed two set batsman Battle were able to get some grip back. T Silvester (17), C Silvester (22) and B Bignell (24) made useful scores, but the Battle seamers did well.

G Ballard (27-2), G Howard-Smith (2-17) and N Soan (1-12) were the pick.

A direct hit runout by Ballard and a leaping catch by Tullet boosted Battle as the innings ended on 165.

A typically brisk start from Driscoll (12) ended too soon but T Silvester got into the to swing of it.

Another rain break was not enough to rescue Battle as the middle order imploded.

J Carthew (38) watched the carnage from the other end as Guy Ballard was stumped.

J Barber (5-21) was swinging it and L Tullett (11) struck the only six of the innings but it was too late.

G Sutherland (2-21) finished things off as Glynde got home. Tullet was named Bull Inn MoM.

Battle host Crowhurst twos tomorrow.

Eastbourne IV v Sidley

Sidley first team made it three wins out of three with a narrow three-wicket victory away to Eastbourne fourths.

But they were again made to work for their success in a Sussex Cricket Division 11 East (South) game which could have gone either way.

Things were going to plan for the visitors when, after winning the toss and choosing to field at a grey and chilly Saffrons, they restricted Eastbourne to 130-9 from their 40 overs.

It was an innings where wickets fell in clusters. After a half-century opening partnership, three wickets went down with the score on 56 and another fell just two runs later.

The hosts later slid from 92-4 to 104-9 before the last pair batted out the final 11 overs, adding 26 runs to the total.

Hollie Young (3-23), Cavan O’Connor (3-31), Steve Ramsden (2-20) and Craig Ramsden (1-29) were Sidley’s wicket-takers, while Amie Anderson conceded just 16 runs from her eight overs.

Young also held a fine catch at long-off and wicketkeeper Paul Johnson effected a couple of sharp stumpings.

Sidley slumped to 15-3 and 30-4 in reply as the pace of Isaac Bashir (4-32) accounted for all of the top four, with only Young (10) reaching double figures.

But Chris Hunnisett and Steve Ramsden (29) steadied the ship by adding 36 for the fifth wicket, and Craig Ramsden later blasted a quick 22.

The match was still in the balance at 101-7, yet Hunnisett steered Sidley home with a measured unbeaten 40, well supported by Anderson at the other end.

Sidley’s matchball sponsor was Ross Settles.

* Sidley’s second team match at home to Westfield seconds in Division 12 East (South) was abandoned due to rain with just two balls bowled.

Little Common Ramblers v Willingdon

Little Common Ramblers’ first XI secured their first win of the league campaign when they facedWillingdon.

Rain came early in the afternoon. But with both sides keen to play, no time was wasted in getting a 30-overs-a-side game going.

Ramblers skipper Jon Meredith won the toss and chose to field. The breakthrough came with his first ball of the second over.

After 15 overs Willingdon were 60-3 and Meredith had 1-10 but in the second half of the innings Luke Nelson began to accelerate.

Nelson made 75 before being bowled by Varun Khullar, but with support from Nick Tingley and Ryan Packham, Willingdon ended on 182.

Openers Joe Powell and Tom Rose tried to capitalise on the powerplay with some aggressive strokes. Rose fell for 23 and Powell for 40 before Ed Feist (18) and Jon Meredith (21) got going.