Eight Sussex players in self-isolation after positive Covid-19 test

Eight Sussex players have gone into self-isolation following a postive Covid-19 test. Picture courtesy of Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Tom Clark has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating.

Seven members of Sussex’s first team squad, an academy player and a member of the team’s support staff have been identified by the club as having had close contact with Clark in the 48 hours preceding the onset of his symptoms and have also entered self-isolation.

The other first team players self-isolating are Jamie Atkins, James Coles, Henry Crocombe, Tom Haines, Sean Hunt, Delray Rawlins and Ollie Robinson.

They and Clark will not be available for selection during their periods of isolation.

The number of days that Clark and the rest of the affected group will have to isolate for is still being worked out.