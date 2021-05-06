Gillespie confident of solid season for Hastings cricketers

Tom Gillespie

Skipper Tom Gillespie says following promotion in 2019 and the loss of the 2020 league season, he’s not setting any tough targets.

They begin at home to East Grinstead and Gillespie said: “We feel good. We’re training well and the guys seem really up for it. We had a very good pre-season with regards to results so hopefully that continues.

“It’ll certainly be nice to have a full season and to get back to fully competitive cricket. The guys are looking forward to it which I think has been reflected in our preparation.”

The club have lost Elliot Hooper and Adam Pye but have signed Sri Lankan Dilshan de Zoysa as their overseas star and former Sussex CCC batsman Harry Finch. Gillespie added: “Harry Scowen has also rejoined and he’s been great, so I think we have a good squad.

“Obviously after being promoted, staying up is a sign of progress but we aren’t really thinking about relegation or anything further. We just want to give a good account of ourselves and see where we are.”

Gillespie said the whole club felt ‘in a good place’.

“The junior section is really picking up and we have a lot of colts teams – the coaches have done well getting it up and running and maintaining it throughout the pandemic,” he said.