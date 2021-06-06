Hastings cricket club now 101 not out - and ready to celebrate
After the postponement of Clive Vale Cricket Club’s centenary celebrations in 2020 the club have announced that – providing government regulations allow – they will celebrate 101 not out in style with members past and present on Saturday, July 3, at the Horntye Park sports complex.
The following afternoon their annual club versus veterans game will be played. That will also be at Horntye Park, starting at 2pm.
If you are an ex-member and would like to come along to both or either of the events the club ask that you express interest by either emailing them at [email protected] or by phoning or texting Peter Emanuel on 07909 517431.
Clive Vale are asking any ex-members to ensure they tell friends or family who may have played for the club of these events, so that as many people as possible have the chance to attend what should be a great weekend of nostalgia.
If you would like to play cricket and want to join this famous old club let Peter know on the email address above to be put in touch with club captain Carl Brook.