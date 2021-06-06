Hastings cricket club now 101 not out - and ready to celebrate

Clive Vale CC take on the Lord's Taverners in 1973

The following afternoon their annual club versus veterans game will be played. That will also be at Horntye Park, starting at 2pm.

If you are an ex-member and would like to come along to both or either of the events the club ask that you express interest by either emailing them at [email protected] or by phoning or texting Peter Emanuel on 07909 517431.

Clive Vale are asking any ex-members to ensure they tell friends or family who may have played for the club of these events, so that as many people as possible have the chance to attend what should be a great weekend of nostalgia.