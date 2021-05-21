Hastings skipper: Beating Middleton made a nice change

Will Hutchings batting at Middleton / Picture: Chris Hatton

Tom Gillespie’s side won by 15 runs on Duckworth-Lewis at the end of a rain-affected day in West Sussex.

Harry Finch was the star of the Hastings innings, scoring 65 as they were all out for 200.

Adam Barton took three wickets in Middleton’s reply of 147 all out chasing a revised total.

John Morgan bowls for Hastings at Middleton / Picture: Chris Hatton

Delighted Gillespie said: “It was a really good win for us.

“We’ve played Middleton a few times in the past few years and have been comfortably beaten, so we were expecting a tough game.

“I think it was difficult to know the conditions and how it would fare with a bit of rain.

“But at halfway we felt we were perhaps 30-50 short of par.

Ryan Hoadley defends / Picture: Chris Hatton

“Middleton fielded well and made us work really hard and we were disappointed to not convert starts in to big scores after Harry Finch batted very well up top.

“Having said that we knew the wicket offered plenty to the bowlers and I thought we bowled really well to restrict them.

“We kept the run rate climbing throughout while picking up wickets and all six bowlers did everything asked of them.

“We knew Sean Heather was the big wicket and while he was there they always had a good chance but he was well supported by some good striking down the order so in the end it was a real relief to get over the line.”