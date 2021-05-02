Jennings leads Lancashire to win over Sussex

Sussex's Henry Crocombe / Picture: Getty

Lancashire won by five wickets shortly after lunch on the final day to stay top of the Group 3 table, and Jennings followed his first innings 60 with an unbeaten 91.

Sussex battled hard to the last but ultimately paid for their cheap second innings dismissal and Lancashire were worthy winners.

They started the day on 124 for two, still requiring another 129, with Jennings unbeaten on 35. Sussex opened with their two leading wicket-takers in the match, Stuart Meaker and Jack Carson.

Jennings reverse swept the ever-threatening Carson for four and Lancashire appeared to be making serene progress towards their target when, after 35 minutes play, night-watchman Saqib Mahmood had a rush of blood and charged down the wicket to drive Carson. But he missed the ball, wicket-keeper Ben Brown made a simple stumping, and Lancashire were 147 for three.

New batsman Liam Livingstone did not last long. With 100 runs still needed, Livingstone, on three, clipped Carson to mid-wicket where Delray Rawlins tumbled forward to take the catch.

Sussex were back in the match. But Lancashire always looked favourites while Jennings was at the crease. The batsman reached his half- century from 105 balls and looked generally untroubled, though he did edge Meaker just short of second slip. Sussex thought they had made a breakthrough at the other end when new batsman Josh Bohannon, on 9, survived an appeal for a stumping off Carson only after both umpires had consulted.

While Jennings continued to play the anchor role Bohannon went for his strokes. He flicked Jamie Atkins to fine leg for four and guided Henry Crocombe to third man for another boundary. Then he pulled Crocombe backward of square for another four. Carson remained the most threatening bowler but after 90 minutes he was replaced by Rawlins. But when he bowled a full toss to Bohannon the batsman pulled him over midwicket for six.