Middleton v Hastings: Sussex Premier League clash in pictures

Former Sussex star Harry Finch top-scored for Hastings with 62 while Sean Heather hit 53 for Middleton. See Chris Hatton's pictures from the match on this page and the ones linked.

Elsewhere in the premier, Haywards Heath (254-7) picked up their first Premier Division win in dramatic style with a last-ball victory against local rivals Cuckfield (234-5). Heath were set a revised target of 254 after Cuckfield’s innings was cut short by four overs. Jethro Menzies (72) and Max Barson (68) helped them get there with just one ball to go with Chris Blunt hitting the winning runs. Ben Candfield took 4-44 for Cuckfield. Earlier, Nipun Karunanayake (61) and Ollie Graham (71) starred for Cuckfield.

August Cup winners Eastbourne (163-8) enjoyed a tight two-wicket victory against reigning Premier Division champions Roffey (160-6). Rohit Jagota (57) top-scored for Roffey in their 235 over innings. Harnoop Kalsi (4-14) bowled well for Roffey as Eastbourne wickets fell regularly but Ben Twine (37) and Joe Pocklington (45) helped the Saffrons side get over the line.

Three Bridges are yet to finish a game after their trip to Brighton and Hove was abandoned. Preston Nomads (206-8) beat East Grinstead (133 all out, revised target) by 61 runs.

