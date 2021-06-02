Ollie Robinson makes impressive England Test debut - in pictures

The 27-year-old was handed his England cap before the start at Lord's as one of two debutants - and promptly became the best bowler of the day, taking two for 50 as New Zealand racked up the runs. Robinson could hardly contain his joy as he bowled Tom Latham for England's first breakthrough, then trapped Ross Taylor lbw. It was a very good first impression for the Hove favourite as he seeks to establish himself in the Test side in an Ashes year. See how Robinson's day unfolded in pictures by Getty Images on this page and the ones linked.