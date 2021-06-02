Images from Ollie Robinson's first day as a Test cricketer, on which he took two for 50 as England struggled against the New Zealand batsmen / Picture: Getty

Ollie Robinson makes impressive England Test debut - in pictures

It was a tough day for England - but a memorable one for Sussex pace bowler Ollie Robinson.

By Steve Bone
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 6:56 pm
Updated Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 6:59 pm

The 27-year-old was handed his England cap before the start at Lord's as one of two debutants - and promptly became the best bowler of the day, taking two for 50 as New Zealand racked up the runs. Robinson could hardly contain his joy as he bowled Tom Latham for England's first breakthrough, then trapped Ross Taylor lbw. It was a very good first impression for the Hove favourite as he seeks to establish himself in the Test side in an Ashes year. See how Robinson's day unfolded in pictures by Getty Images on this page and the ones linked.

