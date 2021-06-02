Robinson makes breakthrough on England Test debut

Ollie Robinson is handed his cap by Jon Lewis / Picture: Getty

The Sussex seamer is in the 15-man England squad for the two Tests and has spoken of his delight at being named and his determination to give his absolute all from ball one of his Test career.

He was not certain to start, with that squad containing more fast bowlers than there was space for in the XI, but Robinson and Gloucestershire wicketkeeper James Bracey were both handed their debuts and presented with their caps.

Bracey was given his England cap by Marcus Trescothick, while Jon Lewis handed one to Robinson.

New Zealand made a good start but just over an hour into the opening session, Robinson got the breakthrough as Tom Latham pushed forward and sent an inside edge into the stumps. Robinson ran away roaring in celebration before being congratulated by his teammates.

Later he got his second victim, trapping Ross Taylor lbw for 14.

Robinson gets the breakthrough / Picture: Getty

Bails flying! Picture: Getty