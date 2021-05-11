Spectators will return to Sussex CCC for County Championship match against Northamptonshire

The 1st Central County Ground, Hove.

After 20 months of empty stands, a limited number of supporters will be able to attend the match that takes place between Thursday 27th and Sunday 30th May.

In line with the latest government guidelines and local authority Safety Advisory Group (SAG) advice, ground capacity will be significantly reduced for this fixture. In recognition of their invaluable support, the club’s members and official partners will be offered tickets for the match first.

Members of all categories will be able to secure one ticket per membership per day via the Sussex Cricket online box office from 10am this Thursday 13th May. These tickets will be free to all members, except those in the Martlet category who will be charged their usual £7 entry fee for each day’s play.

Due to track and trace requirements, members’ tickets will only be available online and you will need to have registered for a Sussex Cricket e-ticketing account. Once registered, you can also secure a ticket for up to three other members that are part of your e-ticketing network.

Instructions for activating an e-ticketing account and adding other members to your network are available via our ticketing FAQs page.

A limited amount of accessible seating will be available by telephoning 01273 827 100. To avoid disappointment, members requiring these seats are asked to phone as soon as possible after tickets are released at 10am on Thursday 13th May. Please note, no other tickets will be available via this number.

Members will have exclusive access to tickets until 10am on Monday 24th May or when capacity is reached, whichever is earlier. E-tickets for the match will be e-mailed to members after this point.

Should any tickets remain available after 10am on Monday 24th May, these will be offered for general sale to anyone with a Sussex Cricket e-ticketing account.

Club partners have been contacted directly with details of how they can secure tickets to the fixture.

Spectator safety and wellbeing is our number one priority as we begin to welcome supporters back and things will be a little different from your last visit. Please take the time to read the terms and conditions of your ticket and the code of conduct for your visit on our ticketing page.

To help you make the most of your long-awaited return to The 1st Central County Ground, ticket-holders will also be e-mailed a guide to the game, including details of the facilities available during the match.