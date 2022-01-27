Sussex Cricket League releases 2022 fixtures

Premier Division champions Preston Nomads kick off their season at home to Eastbourne on Saturday, May 7.

Newly-promoted Bognor Regis and Horsham will begin their campaigns on the road. Bognor travel to East Grinstead while the Lions make the trip to Hastings & St Leonards Priory.

The other two opening Premier Division fixtures are Middleton v Three Bridges and Roffey v Brighton & Hove.

Old foes Horsham and Roffey are set to do battle again in the Sussex Cricket League Premier Division. Picture by Derek Martin Photography and Art

The new Division 2 campaign, which begins on the same day, kicks off with two Mid Sussex derbies.

Burgess Hill host relegated Cuckfield and St James's Montefiore entertain Lindfield in a tasty start to the season.

Promoted pair Findon and West Chiltington & Thakeham meet at Long Furlong. Division 3 East champions St Peters start life in Division 2 at home to Chichester Priory Park.

Haywards Heath, who were relegated from the Premier Division last season, visit Mayfield.

The opening fixtures in Division 3 West on May 7 are: Ansty v Worthing; Broadwater v Slinfold; Chippingdale v Billingshurst; Littlehampton, Clapham & Patching v Pagham; and Steyning v Roffey 2nd XI.

And Division 3 East kicks off with Bexhill v Ifield; Crawley Eagles v Seaford; Crowhurst Park v Glynde & Beddingham; Portslade v Preston Nomads 2nd XI; and Rye v Buxted Park.

The full set of fixtures from across the Sussex Cricket League can be found here.