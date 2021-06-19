Sussex Cricket League round-up: Cuckfield's Graham hits century, Hatchett takes five, Chaloner does it again for West Chilts
Ollie Graham hit a superb century as Cuckfield (285-5) enjoyed a 104-run win over Middleton (181 all out).
Cuckfield were 20-3 when Graham and Harry Clark (89) came together and they put on 157 to help them to their big total. Matthew Reynolds took 4-57 for Middleton
Sean Heather (48) and George Briance (65) gave Middleton a good start but they collapsed from 133-2 to 181 all out with Nick Patterson and Josh Hayward taking four wickets apiece.
Leaders Preston Nomads (241 all out) enjoyed a comfortable 111-run win over Haywards Heath (130 all out). In-form Jake Hutson (67) and Danial Ibrahim (65) starred with the bat for Nomads while Jonny Phelps to 5-56 for Heath. Ibrahim and Adam O’Brien took three wickets apiece in the Heath reply.
Lewis Hatchett picked up his second consecutive five wicket haul as East Grinstead (185-5) beat Eastbourne (77 all out) by 111 runs. Leo Cammish hit 85 for Grinstead before Hatchett stole the show with 5-32.
Brighton and Hove (181 all out) beat Hastings Priory (104 all out) ina low-scoring game. Adam Mates hit 59 for Brighton while Jed O’brien took 4-48. Simo Hetherton (4-14) and Stephen Rigg (3-14) starred with the ball for Brighton.
Roffey against Three Bridges was cancelled.
In Division 2, in-form Lindfield (71 all out) were brought back down to earth with an eight-wicket defeat to Billingshurst (72-2).
Shakeem Clarke(6-29) was the pick of the bowlers for Hurst.
Bognor (168-9) remain top after a 28-run win over Chichester Priory Park (140 all out). Joe Ashmore took 5-40 for the leaders while Ajit Sambi (4-63) and Tarryck Gabriel (56) stood out for Chichester.
Mayfield (109-1) cruises to a nine-wicket win over Burgess Hill (109-1). Will Sheffield took 5-41 for Mayfield before Harry Lloyd hit an unbeaten 67.
Preston Nomads (111-3) won the battle of the second XIs as they beat Roffey by seven wickets.
St James’s Montefiore (170-4) had a comfortable six-wicket win over Horsham (169-7). James Brehaut hit 50 not out for Horsham while Toby Pullan hit 91 for St James’s.
Other notable performances
Division 3 West: Shane Felton 5-38 for Worthing.Tom Endacott took a hat-trick and Falan Nizamdeen took 5-43 for Slinfold.
Division 4 East: Matt Cooke hit 105 from 52 balls with 11 sixes for Mayfield 2nd XI.
Division 5 West: Ross Muncer took 5-33 for Barns Green
Division 6 West: Andrew White hit 97 not out batting at number 7 for Eastergate
Division 6 Central: Dan Maskell 5-12 for Burgess Hill 2nd XI
Division 6 East: Mickey Toomey 114 not out for Herstmonceux
Division 7 West: Ollie Adams hit 107 for Bognor Regis 2nd XI
Division 7 Central: Jordan Woodsford 5-35 for St Matthias
Division 7 East: Alex Christie 5-40 for Robertsbridge
Division 8 Central: Kuganesh Karuppiah 6-11 for Forest Row; Ian Jones 6-8 for Preston Nomads 4th XI and Richard Berrick 5-13 for Streat and Westmeston
Division 8 East: Jonny Meardon 110 not out for Eastbourne 3rd XI
Division 9 West: Mohamed Fayas 100 for Crawley Eagles 5th XI, Frank Vicker 5-28 for Wisborough Green 2nd XI
Division 9 East: Antony Rowland 5-40 for St Peters 3rd XI
Division 10 West: James Chaloner 7-15 for West Chiltington 3rd XI as they bowled Worthing 3rd XI all out fr 36
Division 10 East: Tim Huntley 5-23 for Selmeston and Alciston
Division 11 West (North): Matt Barrett 5-39 for Barns Green 3rd XI
Division 11 East (North): Steve Harris 126 not out for Buxted Park 3rd XI
Division 11 East (South): Seb Osmond 6-16 for Hastings Priory 3rd XI
Division 12 West (South): Adam Selves 5-27 for Bosham 2nd XI
Division 12 East (South): Toby Channon 5-36 for Rye 3rd XI