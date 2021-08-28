Preston Nomads' title-winning squad. Picture courtesy of Preston Nomads

Nathan Poole (104) and skipper Dan Phillips (90 from 67 balls) were the stars with the bat before everyone pitched in with the ball to secure their first title since 2013.

At the other end Hastings Priory (242-7) beat Cuckfield (239/9) in the big relegation battle. Dilshan de Zoysa took 4-40 for Hastings while Ollie Graham top scored with 41 for Cuckfield.

William Rogers and James Anyon took three wickets apiece for Cuckfield by 70 from skipper Tom Gillespie, 65 from William Hutchings and 37 not out from John Morgan saw Hastings home.

Neither team are safe yet but Hastings are in the box seat with a 16 point lead going into the final game where they host Eastbourne while Cuckfield travel to champions Nomads.

Haywards Heath’s (233-6) relegation was confirmed after they lost by six wickets to Roffey (234-4). Theo Rivers was the main man for Roffey once again with his second consecutive unbeaten century finishing on 102 not out. He also took three wickets. Rohit Jagota hit 75 for Roffey while Max Barson hit 60 for Heath.

Middleton (193-4) won again, this time beating Eastbourne (188 all out) by six wickets and climbing up to fifth. Tommy Davies took two wickets with the first two balls of the day and George Briance took 4-39 as Middleton restricted Eastbourne. Only Scott Lenham got going for Eastbourne with 83. In reply, the inform Mahesh Rawat hit an unbeaten 104.

East Grinstead (209 all out) secured a second place finish with a 60 run win against Three Bridges (149 all out). Leo Cammish hit another century in the win while Ollie Blandford took 6-42 for Bridges. Lewis Hatchett and Tom Hinley took three wickets apiece for Grinstead.

In Division 2, Bognor (114-6) secured promotion with a four wicket win over Mayfield (110 all out). Josh Sargeant and Sam Adams took three wickets apiece for Bognor before Je Ashmore (42) top scored in the run chase.

Bognor now need just six points from their final game with St James’s to claim the title.

Horsham (187-4) beat already-relegated Roffey 2nd XI (183-9) and now need just two three points from their final game with Burgess Hill to join Bognor in promotion.

St James’s Montefiore (332-8) still stand a chance of promotion after they beat Burgess Hill (206 all out) by 126 runs. Toby Pullan (118) and Hector Loughton (111) put on 217 for the first wicket for St James’s. Joe Maskell took 5-55 for Hill. Oscar Jago-Lewis took 5-44 for St James’s, who need Horsham to get no more than 2 points next week and to get 30 points against Bognor.