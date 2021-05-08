Sussex Cricket League round-up: Roffey and Brighton and Hove win as rain hits Premier Division

Usman Khan top-scored for Roffey in their win over Cuckfield

And Premier Division reigning champions Roffey (202-9) started their defence with a comfortable 123-run win against Cuckfield (79 all out).

The game was reduced to 29 overs a side and Usman Khan got the home side off to flyer with a 37-ball 60 which included four sixes.

Other contributions came from skipper Matt Davies (26), Sam Henderson (24) and George Fleming (22 not out). Nick Patterson (3-26) was the pick of the Cuckfield bowlers.

The visitors never got going in their innings with only Joe Ludlow (33) getting a start. Spinners Harnoop Kalsi (3-19) and Luke Barnard (3-17) shone with the ball.

In the other game, Brighton (99-2) cruised to an eight-wicket win against Premier new boys Haywards Heath (99 all out).

Matthew Wood (3-16) and Stephen Rigg (3-12) were the pick of the Brighton bowlers before Bryce Hounsome (44 not out) and Luke Bartier (36 not out) saw them home.

Division 2 had more success with all games being played. Ryan Maskell hit 70 not out as Bognor Regis (193/4) beat Burgess Hill (192-6) in a 37 over game.

Kevin Ramsay and Lewis Mamoany both hit 50s for Hill.

Chris Webb was the star of the show for Roffey II (229-5) as they beat Chichester Priory Park (228-8) by five wickets. Webb hit 141 not out to guide his side home.

Matthew Bennison earlier hit 82 for Chichester.

Skipper Michael Thornely hit an unbeaten 62 to lead Horsham (159-5) to a five wicket win against Lindfield (158-8). Simon Shivnarain hit 56 for Lindfield.

Harry Lloyd (69 not out) and Ben Fitchet (71 not out from 32 balls) saw Mayfield (188-2) beat Preston Nomads II (187 all out) by eight-wickets.

Michael Murray took 4-30 as St James’s Montefiore (131-1) cruises to a nine-wicket win against Billingshurst (129 all out). Hector Loughton hit 74 not out in the run chase.

In Division 3 West, Goring By Sea (93-3) beat Worthing (90 all out) by seven wickets. Aaron Wyatt (4-11) and Alex Maynard (50 not out) were the stars for Goring.

Henfield (173 all out) lost to Ansty (175-3) by seven wickets. J Parker took 4-30 and J Parker hit 64 not out for Ansty. R Slaughter hit 54 for Henfield.

Littlehampton, Clapham & Patching (179-9) beat Findon (157 all out) by 22 runs.

Pagham (220-7) beat Broadwater (193 all out) by 27 runs. Benn Challen hit 51 for Broadwater.

Slinfold (90 all out) lost to West Chiltington & Thakeham (167 all out) by 77 runs. Matthew Machan hit 50 for Chilts while Rilwan Mohamed took 5-34 for Slinfold. Reuben Taylor took 4-11 for Chilts.

In Division 3 East, Brighton & Hove 2nd XI (110 all out) lost to St Peters (111-5) by five wickets.

Eastbourne 2nd XI (216-7) beat Ifield (213 all out) by three runs. Jon Purdey (55) and Jason Tibble (52 not out) starred with the bat for Eastbourne while Bilal Khan took 5-34 for Ifield.

Ifield skipper Jack Groves hit 51 in the reply.

Portslade (284-8) beat Glynde & Beddingham (227-6) by 57 runs. Ellis Candy (93) and Alfie Gent (73 not out) were the standout performers for Portslade.

Rye (85-7) beat Bexhill (84 all out) by three wickets.

Other standout performances

In Division 4 West, Chippingdale skipper Josh Bourne hit 122 not out as they beat Stirlands. Christopher Osborne took 5-27 for Cuckfield 2nd XI and William Crees took 4-4 as Steyning bowled Crawley all out for 41.

In Division 4 East, James Pooley hit 93 not out from 50 balls and Jack Shonk took 5-40 for Hastings 2nd XI in their win over Isfield and Phaninder Seshu took 5-32 as Lewes Priory beat RMU.

In Division 5 West, Nick Baker hit 103 for Southwater while Chris Spedding hit 102 for Middleton 2nd XI.

In Division 6 central, Dan Maskell took 6-7 for Burgess Hill 2nd XI while Neil Matthews too 5-17 for St Peters 2nd XI in Division 6 East.