Sussex Cricket League T20 Cup: Cammish hits brilliant 123 as East Grinstead cruise through

Lewis Hatchett took 3-9 for East Grinstead

Batting first, Cammish dominated the innings in his 67-ball knock which contained 12 fours and six sixes.

Ian Sturmer hit five sixes in a 19-ball 39 not out.

In reply Lewis and Bradley Hatchett with 3-9 and 3-20 respectively help bowl St James's out for 88.

Current cup holders Eastbourne (52-5) beat Crowhurst Park (108 all out) by five wickets in another rain-affected game.

James Chadburn (39), Wajjid Shah (52 not out) and Nathan Cooper (57 inc six sixes) all contributed as Burgess Hill (172-3) beat Ansty (131-8).

Paul Osborne hit 58 as Billingshurst (140-5) beat Broadwater (123-6) by 17 runs. Hurst went on to lose to Horsham by 18 runs in the second round.

Josh Sargeant took 4-11 as Bognor Regis (126-7) beat Findon (89 all out) by 37 runs while Brighton and Hove (117-6) beat Preston Nomads (91-8) by 26 runs despite Daniel Ibrahim taking 5-11 for Nomads.

William Hutchings hit 77 and Dilshan De Zoysa 53 not out as Hastings (179-4) beat Buxted Park (152 all out) by 27 runs. Jed O'brien and De Zoysa took three wickets apiece.

Ben Lucking (76 not out) and Charlie Davies (63) were the stars of the show as West Chiltington (198-3) beat Chichester Priory Park by 53 runs.

Cuckfield enjoyed two wins to progress. Firstly they beat Ifield (110-5) by five wickets despite Daniel Groves' 49 not out from 30 balls and Alfie Pyle's 3-23. Joe Ludlow guided Cuckfield home with 47 not out.

And in a rain-affected match against Roffey, the latter scored 122-4 from their 13 overs with Mike Norris hitting 50 from 23 balls. Brad Gayler (24 from 12balls) and Ludlow got them off to a flyer before the rain came down in the fourth over. Another break saw a revised target of 85 from 9 overs and Ludlow's 19-ball 49 not out saw them home.

Danny Botham and Danny Pittham both hit unbeaten 50s as Goring (137-2) beat Pagham (135 all out) while Three Bridges (102-2) beat Haywards Heath (101-4) by eight wickets.

Lewes Priory (65-3) beat Crawley (128 all out) in another rain-affected game with Phaninder Seshu taking 5-30 and St Peter's (151-2) beat Lindfield (144-6) by eight wickets thanks to Rohan Doyle (69) and Max Wheatley (66).

Jack Perman (61 not out from 27 balls) led Worthing (97-3) to a seven-wicket win against Preston Nomads 2nd XI (93-7). Worthing went on to face Middleton but it was the later who cruised to a seven wicket win.

Tommy Davies and Sean Heather took three wickets apiece as Worthing were bowled out for 68. Harry Hovey hit 56 not out in the reply.