The top 10 run scorers and wicket takers in the Sussex Cricket League Premier Division
It was another action-packed weekend in the Sussex Cricket League Premier Division.
Wednesday, 23rd June 2021, 9:24 am
And it was Lewis Hatchett, wqho toook five wickets for East Grinstead against Eastbourne, who romped to the top of the bowling charts.
Ollie Graham, Sean Heather and Jake Hutson all added to their batting tallies as well.
Here is the list of top ten wicket takers followed by the top ten batsmen.
