Warning issued by Hastings skipper... as club unveil new sponsors

Hastings celebrate a wicket against Preston Nomads

Priory were all out for 167 chasing Preston Nomads’ total of 206,with John Morgana’s 45 not out the highlight of the chase. In the Nomads innings, Harry Finch’s superb 5-29 looked to have kept Nomads to a gettable score.

Gillespie said: “We were disappointed not to come away with more from the game but credit to Nomads, they got through a tough period to set a competitive total then bowled really well to take the game away from us.

“We started well with the ball after losing the toss and had opportunities to get them out quite cheaply. They rallied and put on a few good partnerships but at the break we were fairly happy with the target we’d been set.

“Then we had a tricky start to the reply losing three wickets to their spinner cheaply which set us back.

“Despite digging in a bit after that, until Morgs came in and batted brilliantly, our innings didn’t really have any tempo and their bowlers weren’t under enough pressure.

“There were positives in the bowling display but the feeling is we can perform better with the bat and we will need to heading to Roffey this week.”

* Hastings have announced their sponsors for the season. They are delighted to have Bellco Construction as their principal sponsor, a local business who are main sponsors of the adult white playing kit and the club’s expanding junior section which has more than 100 members.

The club thanked Addison Dethridge, owner of Bellco, for his continued support.