Why Battle Cricket Club reckon 2021 will be a vintage season

Battle 1st XI captain Ben Newman

While results on the field have not always quite matched this feeling in the past couple of years, much has been done in building an engaged membership (senior and junior), embracing the club’s involvement in the community and improving facilities at the picturesque ground at George Meadow.

Considerable fund-raising has been undertaken, including a sponsored walk of the 100-mile South Downs way by one of the junior section, a community cookbook, donations from local organisations, and successful applications for grants.

The club are installing a nice double-bayed net structure, which will be of great use to the junior section in particular.

When restrictions have allowed, much has been done since the end of last season by groundstaff and club members in improving the playing field, boundary edges and pavilion while maintaining the natural beauty of the site.

The club will continue to welcome -restrictions permitting - new members and visitors.

The club started their playing season with an internal club match last Saturday.

Tomorrow (May 8) the 1st XI play their first league match at Herstmonceux while the 2nd XI play Benenden at George Meadow in a friendly – their league campaign starts the following week.

There are Sunday and midweek fixtures and the juniors start ths month on Friday evenings with the Dynamos programme for 8-11 year olds beginning on May 14. The aims for the juniors are to enjoy playing cricket, develop as cricketers whatever their ability and learn how to be part of a team and club.

Ben Newman said: “This is the most positive atmosphere I have seen at the club in nearly 30 years of playing for Battle CC.

“It’s great to be back playing cricket with friends after what has been a difficult year for so many. We have made a couple of additions to the playing squad and have welcomed back Mike Gedye, Dave Baldock and Nathan Soan to the squad.

“Although they won’t be available every week they make such a difference with bat and ball.

“I would like to thank Martin Gurr who lives locally and has helped the club out massively with the new net project. It will be a fantastic addition to the club.

“I’d also like to thank the Bull Inn and French’s Fish in the High Street for being shirt sponsors this year.”