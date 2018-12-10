Five set to fly flag for Sussex in Australia's Big Bash League

Sussex will have four of their players featuring in the Big Bash League - while the county's head coach Jason Gillespie is gunning for glory too.

The Australian T20 franchise competition starts next Wednesday (Dec 19) and Sussex will be well represented.

Pace bowler Jofra Archer, who starred in the BBL last year, will line up alongside county team-mate Tymal Mills for the Hobart Hurricanes. Sussex’s T20 overseas man last season, Rashid Khan, has remained with the Adelaide Strikers, a team coached by Gillespie.

Completing the county's involvement in the BBL, Chris Jordan will be one of the replacements for Jos Buttler and Joe Root when they jet off for England’s series in the West Indies, starting in January.

Sussex T20 campaign for 2019 is mapped out

Jordan lined up for Big Bash League

Gillespie’s Strikers could have Khan involved when they travel to Brisbane Heat in the competition curtain-raiser on Wednesday week. Speed merchants Mills and Archer’s first action could come when Hobart they take on Brisbane Heat at The Gabba on Saturday week. Both leg-spinner Khan and fast bowler Archer are not new to starring on the global stage.

Afghan young gun Khan, 19, was the joint-leading wicket-taker with West Indian Dwayne Bravo in last year's BBL as the pair claimed 18 victims apiece. Archer collected 16 wickets and he and Khan will be targeting similar impacts this season.