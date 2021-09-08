105 goals in 20 games - it's an East Sussex League goal feast

The ESFL season is off to a flyer

The nets rippled 105 times in all across the 20 completed matches as the strikers were quick to find their shooting boots at the start of the new campaign.

But there was an early reminder that the Covid problems which caused the curtailment of the previous two seasons haven't gone away as two Premier Division games were postponed.

Those were the matches between Crowhurst and Northiam 75, and Robertsbridge United and Wadhurst United.

The two top-flight fixtures which did go ahead ended all square. Battle Town fought out a 3-3 draw at home to Bexhill Town and Punnetts Town shared four goals with visitors Hawkhurst United.

Adam Sully, Mike Booth and Dean Boyd struck for Battle, while George Andrews, Olwethu Peterson and Liam Richards replied for Bexhill.

At Punnetts Town Rec, the goals of Nicholas Moore and Sam Wiegand for the hosts were matched by Jason Donoughue's double for the Hawks.

SC Pass+Move Arrows made a flying start in Division One with a 5-0 win at home to Sedlescombe Rangers II.

Phil Hatch (2), Jonjo Wright, Jack Booth and Harley Discala were on target for the Arrows, who were playing in Division Two last term.

Sidley United II and South Coast Athletico both ran out 4-2 winners, away to Bexhill AAC and at home to Battle Town II respectively.

Ashley Carey, Sam Gilbert, Gary Hempe and Alex Williams fired Sidley to victory, while Nick Gamble (2), David Burch and Tyler Smith did likewise for Athletico.

The JC Tackleway also triumphed by a two-goal margin, prevailing 3-1 at home to Peche Hill Select. Matthew Shaw grabbed the Peche Hill goal.

Little Common II came flying out of the blocks in Division Two by winning 7-1 at home to Herstmonceux.

Connor Jackson plundered a four-goal salvo, Toby Warden bagged a brace and Rhys Jones got the other for a Common side which won all eight of its league matches last season prior to the curtailment. Reece Davey got Herstmonceux's consolation.

Westfield II also started strongly, winning 6-3 in a nine-goal thriller away to a Hooe team which has come up from Division Four. James Walker, Tommy Warren and Aidan Pierce netted for Hooe.

Will Goodsell scored twice and Scott Embery got the other as Northiam 75 II pulled off a 3-1 victory at home to Catsfield. David Hawes netted for the Cats.

Sandhurst clinched a narrow 2-1 success away to Bexhill Rovers via the finishing of Jon Bilsby and James Found.

AFC Hollington announced their intentions in Division Three by winning 8-1 at home to Icklesham Casuals.

League newcomers Ninfield enjoyed a victorious start with a 4-3 success away to Welcroft Park Rangers.

The goals of Gary Bryant, Jack White, Josh Burcombe and Jason Taylor for the new boys narrowly eclipsed those of Jamie Bundy, Cameron Offord and Stephen Gillat for Welcroft.

Mountfield United and The JC Tackleway II triumphed 2-0 away to Bexhill AAC II and Peche Hill Select II respectively. Steve Kentell and Alfie Jeffery did the damage for Tackleway.

Ticehurst achieved the standout opening-day result in Division Four with a 7-3 victory away to Battle Town III.

George Brown and Thomas Buckingham bagged two apiece for Ticehurst, whose other scorers were Theo Duckworth, Ben Sayer and Kieran Johnson.

Chris Williams (2), Nicholas Barden and Ryley McAndrew were on the scoresheet as Sovereign Saints II won 4-2 at home to Orington. Tristan Hinz notched both Orington goals.

There were 2-0 home triumphs for Sedlescombe Rangers development against South Coast Athletico II and Hastings Comets over Parkfield.

Joseph Hanny helped himself to both Sedlescombe goals, and Harvey Cato and Brandon Smith found the net for the Comets.

Westfield III hit the ground running in Division Five with a 6-0 win away to Hastings Comets II. Jack Harris led the way with a hat-trick, and there was one apiece for Reece Johnson, Andy Darby and Ayrton Ellis.

Burwash secured a 3-1 victory away to new arrivals D&S Hastings Youth thanks to goals from Alex Coulson, Daniel Murrell and Ole Reader. Ryan Sime replied.

There were home walkovers for Hampden Park against Sedlescombe Rangers IV and Herstmonceux versus Wadhurst United II.

Saturday's fixtures (kick-off 3pm unless stated) - Premier Division: Crowhurst v Wadhurst United (1.30pm), Hawkhurst United v Battle Town, Northiam 75 v Punnetts Town, Rock-a-Nore v Robertsbridge United (4pm), St Leonards Social v Bexhill Town (1.30pm).

Division 1: Battle Town II v SC Pass+Move Arrows, Peche Hill Select v Rye Town (1.30pm), Sedlescombe Rangers II v South Coast Athletico (1.30pm), The JC Tackleway v Bexhill AAC (1.30pm).

Division 2: Catsfield v Bexhill Rovers, Herstmonceux v Northiam 75 II, Victoria Baptists v Little Common II (1.30pm), Westfield II v Sandhurst (1.30pm).

Division 3: Icklesham Casuals v Welcroft Park Rangers, Mountfield United v Ninfield, Peche Hill Select II v AFC Hollington (4pm), The JC Tackleway II v Bexhill AAC II (4pm).

Division 4: Battle Town III v Sovereign Saints II, Orington v Hastings Comets (1.30pm), Parkfield v Sedlescombe Rangers development (4pm), South Coast Athletico II v Ticehurst (4pm).