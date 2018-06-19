1066 Specials enjoy memorable day at Chelsea

The 1066 Specials Football Club enjoyed a memorable day at the home of the mighty Chelsea.

The local club took part in an invitation-only tournament for players with limited mobility on the pitch at Stamford Bridge.

In front of around 1,500 spectators, Specials played five matches in all. The first four were in a round-robin group, and Specials drew 0-0 with Bournemouth and 1-1 with Fulham, as well as narrowly losing 1-0 to Crystal Palace and 2-1 to AITC Village.

That left them second-bottom of the group and they proceeded to play the equivalent finishers in the other group, Maidstone, in their final match of the day.

Specials won the game 1-0, but afterwards the referee informed them he had made a rules error part way through.

With the focus of the day being on enjoyment, it was decided to hold a penalty shoot-out to determine the winners. Specials won that too, by five goals to four.

Duncan Nolan, one of the team’s coaches, said: “Chelsea was amazing and we were treated like VIPs. We as coaches were just gobsmacked we were coaching at the Bridge!

“Again impeccable behaviour from all and little Olly Moon got to step on the pitch of a team he idolises - that has made his year!”

1066 Specials cater for all aspects of disability and mental health challenges. The club trains three Saturdays per month at Bexhill College from 9.15am.

For more information about the club, visit www.1066specials.org.uk or view its Facebook page.

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Observer by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed, we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Observer, simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)