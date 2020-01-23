£5m could seal Aaron Mooy's January switch from Huddersfield Town to Brighton

Aaron Mooy’s impressive recent form for Brighton and Hove Albion has increased speculation that a permanent deal could be concluded for the midfielder before the end of the January tansfer window.

Mooy, who will be 30 in September, scored his second goal of the season for Brighton during the painful 3-1 loss at Bournemouth last Tuesday.

The Australian international has been a key performer for Graham Potter’s men following his summer arrival from Huddersfield Town.

Mooy signed a a new three-year contract at Huddersfield prior his switch to the Amex and Albion are believed to have paid a hefty loan fee to secure his services.

Reports suggest an offer in the region of £5m could seal a January deal for the player who joined the West Yorkshire team in June 2017 for £10m from Manchester City.

It would certainly provide a timely boost for Albion as their poor recent form has seen them slip into relegation danger.

Potter’s team have gained just two points from their last four Premier League matches and they also exited the FA Cup to Championship team Sheffield Wednesday at the start of the month.

Some decent recent results from Albion’s relegation rivals Watford, Bournemouth, Aston Villa, Newcastle and Burnley has also increased pressure on the team.

Brighton are just two points above the bottom three and their upcoming fixtures - away at West Ham (February 1) and at home to Watford (February 8) will be vital.

“I know the feeling of these situations,” said Mooy, who has previously experienced the highs and lows of relegation with Huddersfield. “It has been my life for the last three years,

“Lots of the other boys are the same as well. We have lots of players who have been in this situation as well. We just have to stay calm and keep believing in what we are doing and keep fighting.

“These games are big fights and you never gets an easy game. Relegation six pointer, it’s never a smooth game and everyone is fighting. You have to be ready for that.”

Of the Bournemouth defeat, Mooy added: “First 30 minutes we controlled the game well. We switched off and they got the goal. I think the negativity crept in because we haven’t won as many games as we would have liked. It is natural but we have to try and pick ourselves up.

“When you go a goal down it is tough but we have to be mentaly strong and keep believing in what we are doing. The keeper did have a good game and he pulled off some very good saves.

“We were all frustrated (at halftime). We were all disappointed but we had to go out in the second half and try to change things around. Unluckily we couldn’t quite do it.

“It is really tight but we have to focus on what we are doing and make sure we focus on the full 90 minutes and play our game.

“A win will boost confidence and it’s on to the next game.”