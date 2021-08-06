AFC Uckfield and Little Common cancel each other out but it's no bore draw

It ended goalless between Little Common and AFC Uckfield

Common started the stronger in the early stages, but Uckfield soon had the measure of Common and tested them repeatedly down both flanks.

Chances were few and far between in the first half, although Nathan Hover denied Common with a goal line clearance and an outstanding top-bins save from Uckfield keeper Jason Tibble kept out a rasping 25 yard shot from Common's Jamie Bunn just before half-time that kept the scores level.

The second half saw an end to end game, with opportunities at both ends. Tibble again pulled off a full length save at one end, while at the other, Sam Cruttwell was also called into repeated action. Both sides had penalty claims, but the referee saw nothing wrong with either challenge.

As the game drew to a close and both managers using their full bench allowance, the game became stretched as both went for the win. Tyler Pearson, George Cook, Morgan Vale and Jay Stevens, all had opportunities either go close or saved for Uckfield, while Common also created chances through Matt McLean and Sam Bunn.