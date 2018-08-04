All welcome to Hastings media day

Hastings United Football Club will hold a media day and the reopening of its refurbished clubhouse at The Pilot Field today (Saturday).

The media day will offer an opportunity for the press, and the club’s sponsors and supporters to meet and interact with the management and players.

After management and player photos from 12.15pm, an open training session is scheduled for 1pm, followed by management and player meet and greet in the clubhouse at 3pm. Anybody is welcome to come along.

The refurbished clubhouse, which has been renamed the Pilot Bar, will be open from 12noon and the club shop will be open from 1-3pm.

See also: * Hastings strike ace to return to Italy for surgery

* Hastings forward hit by major injury blow



The Pilot Bar will initially open on matchdays, but with plans to open midweek as a local pub venue.

On the field, Hastings’ one remaining pre-season friendly is at home to Bostik League Premier Division outfit Whitehawk on Monday, kick-off 7.45pm.

Hastings will kick-off their Bostik League South East Division programme at home to Thamesmead Town next Saturday (August 11).

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Observer by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed, we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Observer, simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)