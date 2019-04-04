Another big name announced for Manchester United Legends match in Hastings

A second big name has been announced for the Manchester United Legends football team’s trip to Hastings.

Keith Gillespie will join Wes Brown in the Manchester United Legends squad for the match against Hastings United Legends at The Pilot Field on Sunday September 8.

The winger was part of the United side which won the FA Youth Cup in 1992, alongside the likes of Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, David Beckham, Gary Neville and Robbie Savage.

Gillespie scored on his United first team debut in a FA Cup tie against Bury at the start of 1993, but made just nine appearances before joining Newcastle United in January 1995 as a £1 million component in the £7 million deal which took Andrew Cole to Old Trafford.

Less than three months earlier, Gillespie had scored one of United’s goals in the 2-0 victory at home to Newcastle which had knocked Kevin Keegan’s side off the top of the Premier League.

Gillespie went on to make more than 100 appearances for Newcastle and Blackburn Rovers, with whom he won the League Cup in 2001-02, before spells at several other clubs, notably Leicester City and Sheffield United.

Now 44, Gillespie also won 86 senior caps for Northern Ireland from 1994-2008, scoring twice.

Held in conjunction with Hastings United FC, the Hastings United Legends versus Manchester United Legends match will be supporting St Michael’s Hospice and raising awareness of Prostate Cancer. The main sponsors are Country Furniture Barns.