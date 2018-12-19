Ark William Parker Academy crowned league champions

The Ark William Parker Academy year nine football team was crowned champions of the local schools’ B league competition.

The team rounded-off a fantastic year with a hard-fought 3-0 victory against The Hastings Academy to secure promotion back to the A league.

Knowing a win would be enough to clinch the league title, Parker started well and put the opposition on the back foot.

See also: * Westfield make it nine goals in two games

* Hollington United win 6-1 to reach county cup quarter-finals

* Hastings United end losing run with vital comeback victory

* Bexhill United endure three-hour round trip for no football



After early chances for Small and Hughes, Parker found the net with a great finish from the excited Small.

The game was very close for the rest of the first half, with both teams close to scoring. Parker stepped up a gear in the second period and started to control the game.

Sargeant deservedly made it 2-0 with a superb finish from inside the box with 10 minutes to play and that goal killed the game off.

Parker showed great determination to see the game out and withstand the last attacks from Hastings Academy.

In the last few moments, Willard went through on goal after a lovely touch by Lazar and finished calmly at the near post.

As previously reported, William Parker’s year 10 football team is through to the last 64 of the National Cup after edging past Cardinal Newman School 5-4 on penalties.