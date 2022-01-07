Back home: It's delayed derby time for Little Common and Bexhill United

James Miriam-Batchelor was on target for Little Common at Eastbourne United

Their SCFL premier division meeting, a first game back at Little Common Rec for the hosts after nearly five years away, was rained off on December 27 but should go ahead this time.

Both sides go into it in fine spirits, Common having drawn away to Eastbourne United on Monday and Bexhill having beaten Eastbourne Town 3-1 in front of a Polegrove crowd of 406.

Common manager Russell Eldridge said: “It was good to get back out on the pitch and playing again after a couple of weeks’ break and a draw was probably a fair result.

“It was a relatively stress free game and Matt (Cruttwell, keeper) didn’t have too much to do. We probably created the better chances in the game. It was never going to be a free flowing game given the conditions but I thought we acquitted ourselves well though couldn’t quite find that little bit of quality when we needed it.

“We had a good chances in either half but couldn’t convert but we showed perseverance and character not to give up and get the deserved equaliser through James Miriam-Barchelor, who played well.

“We are looking forward to our homecoming this weekend and hope to put on a good performance.”

The match is sponsored by Colours Timber and Colours Tiles and Flooring. Entry is £6 adults, £3 concessions and £1 under-16s.

Bexhill boss Ryan Light was jubilant after seeing his Pirates beat Town. He said: “ The game wasn’t a classic if I’m honest, the quality wasn’t great on a difficult surface for the teams to play any real football on.

“The result was pleasing and extended our unbeaten league run to 17 games with just one defeat in the last 21 games which is a big achievement.

“Managing a football club at any level has never been harder than it is at the moment with Covid.

“I felt for the guys at Eastbourne Town who had some key players missing through positive cases but to their credit they got on with it and put a decent team out on the pitch. It’s such a roulette at the moment in terms of who’s available from week to week.