Back-to-form Westies hit rivals for six

Having conceded four goals in losing its previous two games, Westfield Football Club surged back to form on Saturday.

Goals from new signing Terry Payne (2), Jake Adams, Josh Carey, Allan McMinigal and Asher Grindle gave the Westies a 6-0 win away to Clymping in Macron Store Southern Combination League Division Two.

Westfield scored three goals in either half and the first of them was something special. Having scored a fabulous goal against Lancing United the previous weekend, Adams did it again with a 35-yard volley which looked like it was going over until dipping into the top corner.

That really set Westfield on their way and Carey doubled their advantage with a second goal which was all about persistence and determination. Carey didn’t give on a long clearance forward and outmuscled the defender, who dallied a bit, before beating the goalkeeper with a good finish.

The third goal was a classy finish from McMinigal. Jason Ward played the ball through from midfield and although McMinigal’s initial effort was saved, he coolly lobbed the loose ball over the grounded goalkeeper.

Westfield also had a goal disallowed when Martyn Durrant scored at a corner only to be penalised for climbing and were awarded a penalty which was overturned following the linesman’s intervention.

After half time, Payne extended the lead with two well-taken goals, cutting in from the right and finishing into the far corner.

Asher Grindle was rewarded for his hard work with the sixth goal, latching on to Aaron Cochrane’s throughball and finishing across the goalkeeper as he came out.

Westfield: Bourne; McGurk, Ugbene, Stapley, Durrant; Ward, Adams (Stoyanov), McMinigal; Payne (Cochrane), Grindle, Carey.

Westfield joint manager Jack Stapley said: “We were good on Saturday, a lot more balanced. Having the signings that we made last week made a massive difference. Jason was what we’ve been missing in midfield really and Terry really gave us something extra.

“It was a really good performance from us. It probably should’ve been a lot more than it was and we were solid at the back as well.”

The victory nudged Westfield up to ninth in the table and with three of their next four scheduled matches at home, they will be keen to build up a bit of momentum at the end of 2017.

“We’ve not been fantastic at home this season, which is strange for a Westfield team,” added Stapley. “The pitch suits us really I think and we’ve not really used it to our advantage.

“We had a really good training session last Wednesday. Everyone had a chance to air their views, and that really cleared the air and set us up for the weekend.”

Regan Smith has gone on loan to AFC Uckfield Town on the instruction of parent club Hastings United, but Stapley hopes to get Jordan Cole back from Sidley United and to have another new boy, forward Jacob Shelton, available for the home game against Montpelier Villa this coming Saturday. Kick-off at The Parish Field is 2pm.