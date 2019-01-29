‘Best result of season’ knocks victims off the top

Westfield Football Club produced what chairman Jack Stapley described as its best result of the season to defeat the team which was top of the table prior to Saturday’s game.

Two Lee Paine goals and one from Terry Robinson gave the Westies a 3-2 victory away to Angmering Seniors in Southern Combination League Division Two.

Stapley said: “It was our best result of the season without a doubt I would’ve said. They had a few players missing, but so did we and I just think we thoroughly deserved to win to be honest.

“Right from the first whistle I just didn’t think we were going to lose the game. I think 3-2 maybe flattered them, I think 3-1 would’ve been a fair result.”

On an afternoon when the wind was so strong you could barely hear yourself think, Westfield opened the scoring after just five minutes.

An Angmering corner was cleared to the edge of Westfield’s box, where Robinson beat his man and played the ball through for Paine to outmuscle the Angmering centre-half before nutmegging the goalkeeper.

Angmering levelled in the 25th minute. A long ball forward got caught on the wind, putting Ben Hamilton through on goal and he slotted through the legs of returning Westfield goalkeeper Tristan Da Costa.

Westfield retook the lead seven minutes later. Robinson produced a great piece of work on the right and cut back on to his left foot and fired an early shot into the bottom corner.

The visitors went 3-1 up in the 80th minute following a spell where they were under the cosh. A Westfield corner was cleared to Rob Higgins, who recycled the ball back into the box, and although Robinson’s shot was saved, Paine tapped in the rebound.

That goal settled Westfield down and gave them the cushion they needed against a side which had narrowly beaten them twice earlier in the season.

Angmering pulled one back in the last minute with the goal of the game. The ball was cleverly dinked through to Tom Hamilton, who spun and volleyed into the top corner.

“It was a real team effort and I’m sure there were some aching bodies on Sunday and Monday,” added Stapley.

Westfield: Da Costa; McGurk, Histed, Stapley, Bell; Charlton, Higgins (Frazer-Bates), Ferguson; Shelton, Paine, Robinson.