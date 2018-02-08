Bexhill boss: Five days that maybe put paid to our chances

Bexhill United manager Ryan Light fears the football club’s outside hopes of a top three finish may have ended over the past week.

The Pirates would’ve hoped to make up ground on the teams above them in Macron Store Southern Combination League Division One with two home games in five days against bottom half opposition.

But back-to-back defeats against Storrington and Hailsham Town have left Bexhill nine points outside the top three with eight games left.

Light said: “It’s disappointing because it’s maybe five days that put paid to our promotion chances if we had any. We’ve got to win almost every game now I think.

“If it’s not to be this year, it’s not to be. We’re still really keen to get in that FA Cup, and we’ll keep going and get as many points as we can.

“There’s some really good fixtures left to sink our teeth into, along with a cup semi-final as well. There’s still lots of positives left to get out of this season.”

Connor Robertson tussles for possession at The Polegrove last night.

A 2-1 defeat against Storrington on Saturday was followed by a 3-1 reverse against Hailsham last night (Wednesday).

Speaking after the Hailsham game, Light said: “I was more disappointed Saturday to be honest because we got beaten and I think we deserved to get beaten. Tonight I thought 3-1 definitely flattered Hailsham.

“I thought we were the better side for the whole of the second half and I thought we started the game well, but individual errors cost us goals and goals win games.

“Individual errors have led to three goals and that makes it easy for a team like Hailsham who get players behind the ball and are hard to break down.

“I thought we played really well, there was nothing wrong with the quality of our play. But if you commit individual errors and gift teams goals, it gives them the scope to sit men behind the ball and soak up what we’re trying to do.

“We’re in a bit of a mini-slump that we need to quickly get out of. Our last victory against Wick was outstanding and we’ve got to rekindle that performance on Saturday (away to Lingfield).”