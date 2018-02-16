Bexhill boss keen to put on ‘winning performance’

Ryan Light is keen for his Bexhill United footballers to put on a winning performance at The Polegrove tomorrow (Saturday).

The Pirates will host Steyning Town in Macron Store Southern Combination League Division One eager to hit back after successive defeats in their last two outings.

Light, Bexhill’s manager, said: “We need to rectify the two games we lost and our home record again. Our home form has been good over recent months, and we want to get back out there and put on a better performance than we did in the last two games - not only a better performance, but a winning performance.

“We’ve got a good squad of players, we’ve got good camaraderie among the group and we do bounce back quickly.”

Bexhill remain seventh in the table after last weekend’s scheduled game at Lingfield was postponed - just two points outside the top four and 12 ahead of 10th-placed Steyning.

Bexhill have lost all of their last three meetings with the West Sussex club, though, the most recent of which was a 4-2 defeat in September’s reverse fixture after leading 2-0.

“They’re a little bit of a bogey side for us and we’re definitely taking nothing for granted,” continued Light, who said September’s result did stick in the throat for a while. “It will be a really tough game for us.

“It doesn’t really matter who we’re playing Saturday, we’ve got to prepare right, go back to basics and get ourselves back on that winning groove, which we’re confident we can do.”

Nathan Lopez will be available again, while Kyle Holden and Lewis McGuigan, who were touch and go for last weekend’s game had it gone ahead, should be fit.

Kenny Butchers has returned to the club from Langney Wanderers. Bexhill put in a seven-day approach for the versatile player which Langney have agreed to waive.

“We can’t promise him a first team starting place at the moment, but I’m sure as the weeks go on there will be scope to put him back in,” added Light.

Bexhill are still to find out who they will play in the Division One Challenge Cup semi-finals after the quarter-final between St Francis Rangers and Oakwood was postponed for a second time on Tuesday night.

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Observer by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed, we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Observer, simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)