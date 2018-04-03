Bexhill boss proud of second half display

Bexhill United Football Club manager Ryan Light said he was proud of his team’s second half performance in Easter Monday’s defeat to Little Common.

The Pirates lost the Macron Store Southern Combination League Division One derby 2-0, but Light was upbeat about the performance of his side.

He said: “I’m so proud of that second half performance. I thought we dominated the second half and if Connor Robertson’s strike goes in off the post I think there’s only one winner. Such small margins.

“I always ask for hard work and I can’t fault their (the players’) workrate. Second half I thought we worked our socks off, especially considering we played Saturday and they didn’t. I didn’t think there was really anything between the two teams.

“I thought we started really slowly in the first half, almost gave them too much respect. I thought we got into the game without really creating much. I thought they were very well organised defensively first half and we switched off that one time (for the opening goal).

“Just before half time was a really good spell for us and we felt there was something still in the game. I was really proud of the players and I think Matt Cruttwell (Common’s goalkeeper) was their stand-out player.”

