Bexhill College forms exciting partnership with Eastbourne Borough

The Bexhill College Football Academy, in association with Chelsea Football Club Foundation, has announced a new partnership with Eastbourne Borough Football Club.

The partnership will see Bexhill College’s men’s first team playing under the banner of Eastbourne Borough in the National League Under-19 Alliance.

Academy manager Sean Noble said: “The partnership is an exciting development which sees the leading sports college in the Hastings, Bexhill and Eastbourne area working hand in hand with the highest ranked non-league football club in Sussex.”

The agreement allows the college to extend its level of competitive football in the National League Under-19 Alliance to supplement the outstanding education the students have access to within the college.

Students will have the opportunity to train at the college under the guidance of its experienced and UEFA-qualified coaches, and play competitively at Borough’s Priory Lane ground.

All of this takes place with the help of the Chelsea FC Foundation.

The Bexhill College Academy will be entering its third year in association with Chelsea FC Foundation.

The partnership has led to success on the pitch, with the men’s first and second teams reaching the semi-finals of county competitions in the last two years.

The academy also boasts a thriving women’s academy and last year more than 60 players represented the college in competitive football matches.

As part of the academy offering, students regularly visit Chelsea’s Cobham training ground for match and training purposes, and five male and female students have already been monitored through Chelsea’s official scouting system.

Furthermore, three players were selected for the Chelsea FC Foundation representative team in a fixture against Crystal Palace Football Foundation.

The college is looking forward to continuing its success and developing its academy further by working alongside Eastbourne Borough to develop the talents of local young footballers.

Terry Avann, Borough’s youth development co-ordinator, said: “I am really looking forward to working with the academy coaches and staff at Bexhill College on this exciting new project, and look forward to working on other projects in the future as the partnership expands.”

Borough chairman John Bonar added: “We are seriously excited by this development. It makes perfect sense for all parties and, frankly, it represents the missing link in our structure.

“One of the dilemmas, since first establishing Borough’s own academy, has always been the logistical one of dovetailing the academic education with the football.

“Our new partnership with Bexhill College solves that issue, while also keying us into the superb sporting set-up at Bexhill, and of course its links with Chelsea Football Club.

“We are grateful to Sean and his colleagues at the college, and we cannot wait to get the new partnership rolling. It’s all part of what we truly believe to be an exciting new era at Priory Lane.”

The Football Academy will be hosting one final open trial on Wednesday July 10 from 4-5pm at Bexhill College. The trial is for anyone who has not already been accepted into the college’s football academy for 2019/20.

Any interested players and parents can email seannoble@bexhillcollege.ac.uk for further information on the football academy or you can find more information on the college website www.bexhillcollege.ac.uk