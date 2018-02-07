Bexhill eager to hit straight back

Bexhill United Football Club will seek an instant response to its first defeat of 2018 as it returns to action tonight (Wednesday), weather permitting.

The Pirates will host Hailsham Town in Macron Store Southern Combination League Division One eager to atone for their disappointing 2-1 loss at home to Storrington on Saturday, if the pitch passes an inspection this afternoon.

Speaking after that match, Bexhill manager Ryan Light said: “It’s a bitter pill to swallow and it’s a pill we’re not used to tasting - it’s been months since we’ve lost a game here. But it’s not the end of our road; we’ll look forward to Wednesday night and hopefully getting three points.”

Bexhill dropped a place to seventh after Saturday’s defeat, but a draw tonight would put them sixth and a victory would lift them to fourth.

“I said before Saturday we had to win eight out of the remaining 10 (to finish in the top three),” added Light. “We’ve got one life remaining, we’ve probably got to win eight out of nine now.

“But why not? We’re going to have a go. They’re a good bunch and they’ll pick themselves up quickly.”

Bexhill have played Hailsham twice this season away from home, drawing 1-1 in August’s reverse league fixture and winning on penalties in a Division One Challenge Cup first round tie.

Hailsham are 11th in the table and their last outing was a 3-1 defeat at home to table-topping Little Common on Tuesday, last week.

Curtis Beale, Liam Foster and Ryan Harffey are expected to return to the Bexhill squad for a match which will kick-off at 7.45pm at The Polegrove.