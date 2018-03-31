Bexhill game on, but Common off

Bexhill United Football Club’s home game this afternoon (Saturday) will go ahead, but Little Common Football Club’s has been postponed.

Bexhill’s Macron Store Southern Combination League Division One match against Selsey at The Polegrove has been given the green light after the pitch passed a morning inspection. Kick-off is 3pm.

It means Bexhill will finally end their four-week run without playing a game and can begin a sequence of four matches in the next eight days.

But Common’s scheduled visit from Billingshurst in the same division has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at The Oval.

Finding a new date for that game is going to be problematical as Billingshurst still have eight league fixtures to play between now and the scheduled end of the season on Saturday April 21.

As previously reported, Hastings United’s match at home to Phoenix Sports in Bostik League Division One South also looks like going ahead after The Pilot Field pitch passed a precautionary 9.45am inspection. Kick-off is 3pm.

The continuing wet weather, however, has unsurprisingly wiped out the majority of today’s action involving Macron East Sussex Football League clubs.

The few matches that are still on include the Hastings & District FA Intermediate Cup quarter-final between Sidley United and Westfield. Kick-off at Hooe Recreation Ground is 2.30pm.

