Bexhill sign prolific strike ace

Bexhill United Football Club has pulled off a marquee signing ahead of the 2018/19 season.

The Pirates signed prolific forward Danny Leach from fellow Southern Combination League Division One team Hailsham Town last night (Monday).

Bexhill manager Ryan Light said: “I’ve been monitoring Danny for the last couple of seasons and to finally be able to bring him to Bexhill United is a massive coup. He’s a proven goalscorer at this level and I’m sure he’ll make a big impact for us this season.”

The signing of Leach is a real boost for a Bexhill side which finished seventh last term, but lacked a freescoring striker following the serious early season injury to Drew Greenall. Left-back Craig Ottley ended up as the club’s leading scorer with 10 goals.

The majority of last season’s Bexhill squad have signed up again for the coming campaign, including Chris Rea, Nathan Lopez, Connor Robertson, Craig McFarlane, Kyle Holden, Lewis McGuigan, Liam Foster, Wayne Giles, Zack McEniry and Dan Rose.

Bexhill produced a strong performance to win 6-2 away to Division Two outfit Montpelier Villa in their opening pre-season friendly on Saturday.

Young forward Terry Robinson scored a hat-trick, Gordon Cuddington bagged a brace and Georges Gouet got the other.

Bexhill will be back in action tonight (Tuesday) away to more Division Two opposition in Westfield. Kick-off is 7pm.

