Bexhill target cup quarter-final spot

Bexhill United Football Club will be aiming to book its place in a cup quarter-final tonight (Tuesday).

The Pirates will travel to Southwick in round two of the Macron Store Southern Combination League Division One Challenge Cup.

“We really see that cup as an opportunity to give the club something to cheer about and get ourselves into a cup final,” said Bexhill manager Ryan Light.

Bexhill moved up to fifth in the league on the back of Saturday’s 4-2 win at home to St Francis Rangers when they scored three second half goals without reply.

Although still bottom of the table, Southwick are improving rapidly. Since being edged out 2-1 by a last gasp Zack McEniry goal against Bexhill on November 11, the Wickers have picked up seven points from three games, one of which was a 2-2 draw at home to fourth-placed Lingfield.

There will be plenty of incentive for both sides tonight because the bottom half of the draw appears wide open. In fact, Bexhill are the only team in the division’s top 11 still going in the bottom half.

The winners will be at home to AFC Varndeanians in the last eight, with a potential semi-final against St Francis Rangers or Oakwood further down the line.

Bexhill, who edged past Hailsham Town on penalties in round one, were 1-0 winners on their last visit to Old Barn Way for a Peter Bentley Challenge Cup first round tie on the opening day of the season. Kick-off tonight is 7.45pm.