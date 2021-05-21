Bexhill under-18s' unbeaten run earns final spot

Bexhill Utd's under-18s

Against a strong and previously unbeaten Steyning Town FC North, Bexhill were 3-0 winners with goals from Freddie Legg, Ollie Hull and a stunning individual effort from captain Aaron Cook.

Despite dominating the first half and much of the second they were indebted to keeper Cody Craddock, who pulled off some stunning saves during a 15-minute second-half spell as Steyning tried to force their way back into the game.

But ultimately Bexhill completed a thoroughly professional performance, with free-flowing, passing football, to complete a deserved win.

Bexhill Youth U18s have won 13 consecutive games over the past year, conceding just eight goals, in what has been a very difficult stop-start season for the players.

During this period six 16-year-olds have made their first team debut for the equally successful senior team and the future looks very bright at the club.